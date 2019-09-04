A 5-foot-7, 170-pound junior fullback, Collins carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 28-24 season-opening win at home against Roosevelt. Collins scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and a 12-yarder in the second quarter. He then scored a pair of fourth-quarter TDs, the last of which, a 3-yarder, came with the Trojans trailing 24-21 with 5:28 to play and proved to be the game-winner. A first-year starter, Collins had 33 carries for 255 yards (7.7 per carry) and one touchdown as the backup for 1,500-yard rusher Collin Nichols last season. Collins wrestled for Troy’s junior varsity team last season.
