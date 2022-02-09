 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zach Lybarger • Wood River basketball

Zach Lybarger, Wood River

Zach Lybarger, Wood River basketball

A 6-foot-3 senior forward, Lybarger had consecutive double-doubles to lead the Oilers to a pair of victories last week, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Against Piasa Southwestern, Lybarger scored a team-high 17 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out three assists in a 64-50 victory. Three nights later, Wood River defeated rival Roxana 54-42, and Lybarger was a key contributor again, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. It was a breakout week for Lybarger, who is averaging 5.6 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds. It is the first season of basketball at the varsity level for Lybarger, who also plays soccer.

