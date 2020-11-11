 Skip to main content
Zach Stapleton • Clayton soccer
A senior forward, Stapleton had goals in the first three Greyhounds’ postseason games to help send them to the Class 3 state quarterfinals. In a 3-1 victory over Webster Groves in the sectional round, the Greyhounds trailed 1-0 in the 52nd minute when Stapleton scored to tie the game 1-1. He then scored what proved to be the game-winner with 16:30 to play. Four days prior in the District 4 title game against Ladue, Stapleton scored the game’s lone goal in the 21st minute as the Greyhounds hung on for a 1-0 win. He had kicked off district play by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Parkway West. Stapleton finished the season with 12 goals and four assists.

