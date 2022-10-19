Zae Jones • Lafayette football

A 5-foot-8, 174-pound junior receiver, defensive back and kick returner, Jones caught 20 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, threw a TD pass and had three punt returns for 21 yards to lead the Lancers to a 48-47 come-from-behind win over Ritenour. His third TD catch of the game, a 5-yarder, came with the Lancers trailing 47-41 with 24 seconds to play and proved to be the game winner. Jones also made touchdown receptions of 8 and 19 yards and his TD pass came from 35 yards out. Overall, he has caught 45 passes for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. A first-team all-conference selection last season, Jones also plays basketball and competes in track and field.