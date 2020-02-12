Zeke Waltz • Jerseyville wrestling
0 comments

Zeke Waltz • Jerseyville wrestling

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Zeke Waltz, Jerseyville

Zeke Waltz, Jerseyville wrestling

A senior, Waltz kept his record perfect at 37-0 by winning the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Illinois Class 2A Mascoutah Regional. After receiving a bye in the first round, Waltz defeated Waterloo’s Brandon Lloyd 6-1 in the semifinals and then dominated the championship, winning by major decision 15-2 over Cahokia’s Jalon Strong. Waltz, who is ranked second in Class 2A at 160 pounds by illinoismatmen.com, also has won tournaments at Civic Memorial, Mascoutah, Lincoln and Rochester this season. Last season, he placed fifth in state at 152 pounds. He also plays football and baseball.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports