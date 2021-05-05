Zoe Houston • Francis Howell soccer

A junior forward, Houston helped the Vikings capture the championship of Summit’s Meg Herndon Showcase. Houston had goals in each of the three games Howell played in the tournament. The Vikings went into their final game of the tournament against Summit knowing they needed to win and score four goals to win the event on points. Howell came through with a 4-2 win, with Houston assisting on Maggie Duggan’s goal with 21:56 left in the first half before scoring the crucial fourth goal with 3:27 left in the game. Overall, Houston, a Southeast Missouri commit, has 14 goals and eight assists. She was Howell’s offensive player of the year as a freshman.