Zoey Ziegler • Washington swimming

A sophomore, Ziegler won four gold medals at the GAC North-Central championships. She placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.66, the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.77, swam the backstroke on the winning 200 medley relay and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay. Ziegler’s season also has been highlighted by her performance at the MICDS Invitational, where she swam a personal best and school-record time of 1:06.06 in the 100 back. She has made state consideration times individually in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back and as part of the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.