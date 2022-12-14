 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zyree Collins • St. Mary’s basketball

Zyree Collins, St. Mary's basketball

A 6-foot sophomore guard, Collins fell one point shy of breaking the Webster Classic scoring record and was named to the all-tournament team as the Dragons won two of three games. He poured in 29 points and grabbed four rebounds in a first-round loss to John Burroughs and led the Dragons to a 77-60 win over McCluer North in the consolation semifinals with 33 points, eight rebounds and four steals. He capped off the tournament by putting up 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 91-81 win over Lee’s Summit in the consolation final. Overall, Collins is averaging 29.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, two assists and 2.8 steals.

