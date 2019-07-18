ELLISVILLE — Alex Venturella knew that his Ballwin American Legion baseball team was skating on thin ice.
Post 611 had just 10 healthy players available for its showdown with Lemay in the District 10 Tournament on Thursday.
The near shorthanded situation forced several starters to play out of their normal positions.
Plus, Lemay, which rolled to the regular-season title, came into the contest on an impressive eight-game winning streak. One of those victories was a 10-run triumph over Ballwin on July 9.
To Venturella, a second baseman, all of those factors meant just one thing.
"With everything going against us, we had to come out and play with passion," the senior-to-be at Marquette High explained.
Post 611 did just that — and more.
Venturella slammed a tie-breaking single in the third inning to lead Ballwin to a 3-2 win at the Ellisville Athletic Association.
Ballwin (9-7) gets a leg up in the eight-team affair, which was forced into a pool play format due to rain earlier in the week.
Lemay (13-2) and three-time defending tournament champion Eureka (9-2) join Ballwin at the top of the table in the battle for a berth in the championship game, which will be played at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex.
The tournament winner advances to the Zone 4 Tournament next week in Ste. Genevieve.
Post 611 exacted some revenge from an 11-1 loss to Lemay just nine days earlier.
Venturella said all the adversity his club was facing forced it to focus even more on the task at hand.
"We came into this with a chip on our shoulder," Venturella said. "Everyone, we all did our jobs."
Southpaw Jackson Schmersahl tossed a masterful seven-inning complete game. He wriggled out of several jams in throwing a blanket over an offense that averaged almost seven runs per game during regular-season league play.
"We really wanted to beat this team after the way they beat us before," said Schmersahl, who will be a junior at Lafayette High next month. "Even though we were short on guys, we figured it out and battled through it."
Post 611 manager Mike Bellville said his team seems to thrive under difficult situations.
"Everyone knows that once the playoffs come around, it's time to pick it up," he said. "I'm happy. I'm ready to see what this team can really do."
Lemay outscored its opponents 58-21 during its eight-game win streak and entered the tournament as the team to beat.
But Ballwin was not to be denied.
"Credit them, they made plays, we didn't," Lemay coach Keith Lewis said. "All my players hit the ball, but right at them."
Venturella triggered a two-run outburst in the third inning that put his team in front to stay. Schmersahl started the rally with a leadoff walk and Rob Norman followed with a hit to set the stage for Venturella's two-out single. Matthew Bemus followed with a hit off Lemay pitcher Tyson Wilson to push the lead to 3-1.
Lemay climbed to within 3-2 in the fifth on a hit by James Whitman, an error and a sacrifice fly from Grant Gralike.
But Schmersahl retired the final eight hitters in order, six on fly balls, to end the contest.
"We just want to keep moving on," Schmersahl said. "It's a different mindset when you're in the playoffs. Now, we feel like we're as good as anybody."
