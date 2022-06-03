After quick start, Fort Zumwalt East falls in first state semifinal appearance

OZARK — The Fort Zumwalt East baseball team was happy to be here, but they were left wanting more.

In the school's first state semifinal appearance in any team sport, the Lions jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in a strong first inning, but were held to just one run over the final six innings in a 5-3 loss to Platte County in a Class 5 semifinal at US Ballpark.

East (23-10) will take on defending Class 5 champion Willard (31-8) for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We were excited to get here and then we reset goals to, of course, win a couple games here, which we thought we could, but it just wasn't in the cards,” Lions coach Russ Hill said. “So, we get a bonus game tomorrow and I told all the guys that it's a bonus game that not many teams get and it's a chance to end the season on a win. Not many teams get to do that.

The top of the first inning was a productive one at the plate for East.

Carter, Eric Williams, Parker Davis and Jackson Penn strung together four consecutive hits off Pirates starter Sawyer Allen with Williams' double and Penn's single driving in a pair of runs for a 2-0 lead.

“We came out and scored two early and punched them in the mouth, so that was great,” Hill said. “That's their dude. That guy is good.”

Platte County (25-8), which will take on Festus (26-8) in the Class 6 championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, countered with three runs in the home half of the second to take its first lead.

Dylan Robertson singled, Nick Baker walked and Eli Nelson was hit with a pitch while trying to bunt to load the bases for Jake Knudsen, who delivered a two-run single to left to tie the game.

Dayne Wimberly later hit into a 6-5 fielder's choice for the second out, but it brought home a run to put the Pirates up 3-2.

East answered right back with a Alex Huebner walk, a fielder's choice by Carter, a groundout and an RBI single by Davis to make it 3-3.

Platte County regained the lead in the fourth when Knudsen notched his second two-run single in as many innings to make it 5-3.

But, after eight runs combined in the first three innings, that would be it for the scoring.

“The difference in the game was timely hitting,” Hill said. “We had eight hits, they had five. But, their five counted for a few more runs. They had a couple off the end of the barrel that scored two twice.”

Landon Fulk had curiously relieved Pirates starter Sawyer Allen on an 0-2 pitch with two out and nobody on in the second. He allowed the Lions' tying run, but was otherwise stellar, striking out six in his 4 1/3 innings of work.

East got runners on base in all but one inning against Fulk, but just couldn't quite muster the big hit.

“He had a little velo (velocity), but we can hit velo, so I wasn't too worried,” Carter said. “We were barreling them and hitting them, but they were just going right to them.”

Lukas McGill had an interesting outing on the bump for East. He had perfect 1-2-3 innings in the first, fifth and sixth and allowed just one base runner in the fourth. But, he struggled in the second and third and that proved to be his undoing.

“He did lose a little bit early and we were worried. But, he's such a competitor and I'm so proud of him,” Hill said. “We talk all the time about sometimes competing and finding your way when you don't have your best stuff. In the second and third inning, he struggled to find it. First-pitch strikes were hard to come by, but he worked his way back and kept them in check.”

The Lions would get the tying run on base with one out in the seventh. Carter hit the ball on the screws, but right at Pirates center fielder Devin Wassmann for the second out, and a groundout to short ended East's hopes of a championship game appearance.

“It was frustrating. If it was a little bit to the left, a little bit to the right, that could have been the game right there,” Carter said. “It's been a great experience for the team. I'll be excited to get back out there (Saturday). Our coach has been saying only two teams in the state get to end with the win, so we're gonna chase after that and hopefully get it.”