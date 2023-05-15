ALTON — Sophomore starter Andrew Zacha took a final exam Monday and believed he earned a good grade.

He passed his test on the mound, too, for Alton Marquette, sparking the Explorers to a 7-4 victory over the Althoff Crusaders in a Class 2A Columbia Regional opener at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

“I was a little nervous today,” Zacha acknowledged about starting the first postseason game of the season. “I had a final today. It felt good. I think I got a 100 on it.”

What grade would he give himself on the pitching rubber?

“I would say I did pretty (well),” Zacha said. “I always think I have room for improvement. There were times when I lost my curveball but I came back (OK).”

Zacha improved to 7-0 on the season.

“I’m just glad I was able to do my job and I got good run support from my teammates,” Zacha said. “We played well defensively. We had zero errors.”

The No. 6-seeded Explorers (19-13) advanced to play the No. 2-seeded Columbia Eagles (28-3) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia.

The No. 7-seeded Crusaders finished 12-19.

“They earned it,” Althoff coach Richard Sauget said of the Explorers. “Both teams played flawlessly in the field. It was a good game. We both had big innings and their inning was a little bigger than ours. Sometimes the breaks go to the other team.”

Althoff had been a thorn in the side of Alton Marquette. The Crusaders had knocked out the Explorers in the first round of postseason play the last two years.

“We talked about it, the get-the-monkey-off-your-back thing,” Marquette coach Tim Fahnestock said. “It was great. We needed to go out and do our job and I think we did. We played a clean game. We’re moving forward.”

Allton Marquette struck first with a run in the second off junior Braden Edgar, the losing pitcher who pitched in the third inning. Senior Myles Paniagua hit the first of his three singles to lead off the inning. After a hit batter, senior Shaun Ferguson hit the first of his two doubles for a run.

“I was seeing the ball well,” Paniagua said. “We all were able to put the ball in play. We play as a team. That’s who you win games.”

However, Edgar escaped after loading the bases with a strike out and a ground out.

The Crusaders roughed up Zacha for four runs in the third. Senior Kyle Fitting and sophomore Bo Gomric both singled and senior Grant Hoffman walked to load the bases. Junior Hank Gomric doubled to left to drive in two runs. Hoffman came in on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by senior Ryan Myatt finished the outburst.

But the Explorers weren’t going to repeat the one-and-done experience from the past two years. The senior-laded squad was not to be denied.

“I’ve got 10 seniors on the team and I had a nice text-chat with them today,” Fahnestock said. “I left the fate of this season in their hands.”

They did not disappoint.

Edgar hit the first two Alton Marquette batters. Paniagua singled to load the bases. Senior Skyles Schuster singled home senior Hayden Sherman. Ferguson followed with a run-scoring double to drive in senior Hayden Garner.

“I was looking for a fastball and he gave it to me twice today,” Ferguson said.

Senior Andrew Bober drove in a run with a single. Senior Will Fahnestock walked to chase Edgar. Senior Nick Jansen gave up a RBI single by freshman Jack Rea for the sixth run in the inning before Jansen retired the next three hitters.

“We just came off scoring four runs and we hit the first two batters and then we’re in the middle of their order,” Sauget said. “That made it tough. Braden just sort of lost it for a second there and that’s when it fell away from us.”

In the fifth, Zacha hit sophomore Matt Hesse with one out and one on base.

“They decided to take me out,” Zacha said. “They want to save my arm.”

“He did his job,” Tim Fahnestock said. “Drew has been our go-to guy this season. Drew stepped up and took the reins as our No. 1. We wanted to win today so we had to go after it.”

Tim Fahnestock brought in senior Jack Spain, who got Myatt to hit into an inning-ending 1-4-6-3 double play.

“Jack comes in. He’s not dominant but he located well and throws good off-season pitches,” Tim Fahnestock. “That was a good double play. I was happy with it.”

Spain pitched out of trouble in the sixth when he put two on with two out, but struck out Bo Gomric to thwart the uprising.

“I thought Jack did really well,” Zacha said. “His fastball looked good. He was helping us get those outs at the end.”

Ferguson caught a fly ball in right to end the game.

“This was a big win for us,” Paniagua said. “This was a big deal for us. We’d lost to them the past two years. So coming out and beating them is huge for us.”

Ferguson agreed.

“We came out hungry today,” Ferguson said. “We were ready to fight and do whatever it takes to win the game. We wanted to win and get to play Wednesday.”