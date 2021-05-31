Another Byrne continuing tradition behind the plate at CBC

"It's been amazing," Byrne said. "This is something you dream about. As freshmen, we knew that we had a lot of good guys and we've proved it."

The Cadets have own seven consecutive games heading into their first meeting against Liberty. They have won two consecutive one-run games, including a 2-1 decision against Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet in the Class 6 District 2 final.

Byrne is second on for CBC in both batting average (.321) and RBI (23). He's also posted a .964 fielding percentage.

"I've got all the confidence in the world in him," Horne said. "He does a phenomenal job. I think the pitchers trust that he's back there and he doesn't take a pitch off. At the end of the day, they know he's giving them everything he has. That earns you some trust with those pitchers."

A Drury University signee, Byrne has caught a rotation with three six-game winners in Tyler Carlton, Michael Walsh and Alex Esker.

CBC's pitching rotation has posted a combined ERA of 2.14 and fanned 254 batters over 209 1-3 innings pitched.

The Cadets are seeking the third state championship in program history. In addition to 2015, they won the 2010 crown.

"It's been awesome to enjoy this ride," Byrne said. "Nothing is better than working with these guys. It's awesome."

