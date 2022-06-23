Area baseball rankings, final

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/23/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (36-4)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (32-10)
|7
|3. Triad (33-6)
|10
|4. Lindbergh (20-17)
|NR
|5. Fort Zumwalt East (23-11)
|NR
|6. Belleville East (27-9)
|2
|7. Mascoutah (29-7)
|8
|8. Parkway Central (23-11)
|11
|9. Marquette (19-14)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell Central (23-14)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Columbia (27-8-1)
|6
|2. Festus (27-9)
|17
|3. Freeburg (24-14)
|3
|4. Valley Park (19-6)
|13
|5. John Burroughs (26-5)
|7
|6. St. Charles West (15-6)
|NR
|7. St. Dominic (25-6)
|8
|8. Mater Dei (13-18)
|NR
|9. Father McGivney (32-5)
|2
|10. Breese Central (29-5)
|1
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked