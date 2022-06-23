 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area baseball rankings, final

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/23/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (36-4)1
2. Francis Howell (32-10)7
3. Triad (33-6)10
4. Lindbergh (20-17)NR
5. Fort Zumwalt East (23-11)NR
6. Belleville East (27-9)2
7. Mascoutah (29-7)8
8. Parkway Central (23-11)11
9. Marquette (19-14)NR
10. Francis Howell Central (23-14)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Columbia (27-8-1)6
2. Festus (27-9)17
3. Freeburg (24-14)3
4. Valley Park (19-6)13
5. John Burroughs (26-5)7
6. St. Charles West (15-6)NR
7. St. Dominic (25-6)8
8. Mater Dei (13-18)NR
9. Father McGivney (32-5)2
10. Breese Central (29-5)1

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
