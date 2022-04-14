 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area baseball rankings, Week 4

  • 0
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/14/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (12-0)NR
2. CBC (10-1)NR
3. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3)NR
4. O'Fallon (12-2)NR
5. Belleville East (10-2)NR
6. Parkway West (8-3)NR
7. Mascoutah (10-1)NR
8. Eureka (12-2)NR
9. Timberland (10-2)NR
10. Francis Howell (10-4)NR
On the bubble: Triad (12-3), SLUH (10-6), Highland (9-3), Oakville (7-4), Parkway South (7-4), Fort Zumwalt South (6-4)
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/14/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Breese Central (15-0)NR
2. Father McGivney (11-3)NR
3. Freeburg (10-4)NR
4. St. Dominic (14-5)NR
5. Columbia (7-3)NR
6. John Burroughs (11-2)NR
7. Union (10-0)NR
8. Fort Zumwalt East (12-1)NR
9. Festus (12-4)NR
10. Valley Park (6-2)NR
On the bubble: Westminster (8-8), Civic Memorial (7-5), St. Charles West (4-3), St. Pius X (7-4), Jefferson (6-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News