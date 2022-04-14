Area baseball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/14/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (12-0)
|NR
|2. CBC (10-1)
|NR
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3)
|NR
|4. O'Fallon (12-2)
|NR
|5. Belleville East (10-2)
|NR
|6. Parkway West (8-3)
|NR
|7. Mascoutah (10-1)
|NR
|8. Eureka (12-2)
|NR
|9. Timberland (10-2)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell (10-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Triad (12-3), SLUH (10-6), Highland (9-3), Oakville (7-4), Parkway South (7-4), Fort Zumwalt South (6-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Breese Central (15-0)
|NR
|2. Father McGivney (11-3)
|NR
|3. Freeburg (10-4)
|NR
|4. St. Dominic (14-5)
|NR
|5. Columbia (7-3)
|NR
|6. John Burroughs (11-2)
|NR
|7. Union (10-0)
|NR
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (12-1)
|NR
|9. Festus (12-4)
|NR
|10. Valley Park (6-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Westminster (8-8), Civic Memorial (7-5), St. Charles West (4-3), St. Pius X (7-4), Jefferson (6-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked