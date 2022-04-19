 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area baseball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (15-0)NR
2. CBC (14-6)NR
3. Fort Zumwalt West (18-6)NR
4. O'Fallon (13-2)NR
5. Belleville East (14-2)NR
6. Parkway West (11-3)NR
7. Mascoutah (13-3)NR
8. Eureka (14-2)NR
9. Timberland (11-5)NR
10. Francis Howell (16-5)NR
On the bubble: Triad (14-3), SLUH (11-7), Seckman (11-2), Highland (10-6), Oakville (7-6), Parkway South (8-7), Fort Zumwalt South (8-4)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Breese Central (18-1)NR
2. Father McGivney (13-3)NR
3. Freeburg (12-5)NR
4. St. Dominic (14-5)NR
5. Columbia (9-5)NR
6. John Burroughs (13-2)NR
7. Union (10-0)NR
8. Fort Zumwalt East (13-2)NR
9. Alton Marquette (11-8)NR
10. Festus (13-4)NR
On the bubble: Valley Park (6-3), Westminster (8-9), Civic Memorial (8-7), St. Charles West (4-5), St. Pius X (8-4), Jefferson (6-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
