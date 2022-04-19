Area baseball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (15-0)
|NR
|2. CBC (14-6)
|NR
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (18-6)
|NR
|4. O'Fallon (13-2)
|NR
|5. Belleville East (14-2)
|NR
|6. Parkway West (11-3)
|NR
|7. Mascoutah (13-3)
|NR
|8. Eureka (14-2)
|NR
|9. Timberland (11-5)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell (16-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Triad (14-3), SLUH (11-7), Seckman (11-2), Highland (10-6), Oakville (7-6), Parkway South (8-7), Fort Zumwalt South (8-4)
|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Breese Central (18-1)
|NR
|2. Father McGivney (13-3)
|NR
|3. Freeburg (12-5)
|NR
|4. St. Dominic (14-5)
|NR
|5. Columbia (9-5)
|NR
|6. John Burroughs (13-2)
|NR
|7. Union (10-0)
|NR
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (13-2)
|NR
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8)
|NR
|10. Festus (13-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Valley Park (6-3), Westminster (8-9), Civic Memorial (8-7), St. Charles West (4-5), St. Pius X (8-4), Jefferson (6-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked