Area baseball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (20-0)1
2. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)2
3. Belleville East (19-2)3
4. O'Fallon (16-4)4
5. Eureka (19-4)6
6. Parkway West (15-5)7
7. Mascoutah (16-5)8
8. Seckman (17-2)9
9. Francis Howell (19-8)NR
10. Parkway Central (14-7)NR
On the bubble: Triad (18-4), SLUH (13-10), CBC (15-10), Holt (14-8), Northwest Cedar Hill (16-6), Oakville (11-7), Parkway South (13-8)
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Breese Central (22-2)1
2. Father McGivney (19-3)2
3. Freeburg (17-8)3
4. St. Dominic (19-5)4
5. Union (15-0)6
6. Columbia (13-5-1)7
7. John Burroughs (15-4)5
8. Lutheran South (12-5)NR
9. Pacific (13-2)10
10. Westminster (14-9)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (16-6), Alton Marquette (17-8), Valley Park (9-4), Whitfield (6-3), St. Pius X (10-6), Jerseyville (13-10), Highland (14-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
