Area baseball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (20-0)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)
|2
|3. Belleville East (19-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (16-4)
|4
|5. Eureka (19-4)
|6
|6. Parkway West (15-5)
|7
|7. Mascoutah (16-5)
|8
|8. Seckman (17-2)
|9
|9. Francis Howell (19-8)
|NR
|10. Parkway Central (14-7)
|NR
|On the bubble: Triad (18-4), SLUH (13-10), CBC (15-10), Holt (14-8), Northwest Cedar Hill (16-6), Oakville (11-7), Parkway South (13-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Breese Central (22-2)
|1
|2. Father McGivney (19-3)
|2
|3. Freeburg (17-8)
|3
|4. St. Dominic (19-5)
|4
|5. Union (15-0)
|6
|6. Columbia (13-5-1)
|7
|7. John Burroughs (15-4)
|5
|8. Lutheran South (12-5)
|NR
|9. Pacific (13-2)
|10
|10. Westminster (14-9)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (16-6), Alton Marquette (17-8), Valley Park (9-4), Whitfield (6-3), St. Pius X (10-6), Jerseyville (13-10), Highland (14-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked