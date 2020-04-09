Area baseball teams cope with loss of spring season

Marquette athletics director Shane Matzen echoed those sentiments.

"Small picture, just a lot of disappointment especially for your seniors, but the big picture is you've got to look out for the health of everyone," Matzen said. "It's just a tough situation. As a parent, I feel for my fellow parents. I feel for the kids I deal with on a daily basis. They're missing out on chances to make memories."

Like most baseball teams, Westminster stayed in contact via video chats, texts and calls to develop a routine and maintain some camaraderie in an unusual time.

"We've taken the approach that the time together is more important than playing the games," Westminster coach Dan Petke said. "We've been trying to do that as much as we can and staying in communication with each other."

High school careers may be over for many seniors across the nation, but Hancock baseball coach Dan Knox hopes this tough situation will give his underclassmen a new perspective.

"It's the smartest thing to do," Knox said. "We don't know how long it will last and we don't know all of its affects. It's really bad for the seniors. They have put in three years and then they don't get to step on the field for their senior year. Hopefully the juniors, sophomores and freshmen all learn that you only get four years of competitive sports in high school. You've got to make sure you take advantage and do the best you can."

