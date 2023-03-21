|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/21/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (2-1)
|NR
|2. Francis Howell (3-0)
|NR
|3. Belleville East (2-0)
|NR
|4. Triad (2-0)
|NR
|5. Marquette (1-0-1)
|NR
|6. CBC (3-0)
|NR
|7. Mascoutah (2-1)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon (2-0)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell Central (1-2)
|NR
|10. Lindbergh (1-1)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Father McGivney (2-0)
|NR
|2. Columbia (1-0)
|NR
|3. Valley Park (0-0)
|NR
|4. Festus (1-0)
|NR
|5. Mater Dei (1-0)
|NR
|6. John Burroughs (0-2)
|NR
|7. Freeburg (0-3)
|NR
|8. St. Dominic (1-1)
|NR
|9. Breese Central (1-1)
|NR
|10. St. Charles West (1-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked