|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (17-4)
|3
|2. Edwardsville (13-5)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (16-5)
|1
|4. Mascoutah (13-3-1)
|6
|5. Triad (13-4)
|7
|6. Marquette (11-3-1)
|5
|7. Belleville East (12-6)
|4
|8. Vianney (16-3)
|9
|9. Eureka (17-1)
|10
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (10-1-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: CBC (15-9), O'Fallon (11-4), Belleville West (10-6), Collinsville (10-5), Parkway South (9-7), De Smet (9-7-1), Francis Howell Central (11-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Father McGivney (19-0)
|1
|2. Columbia (14-1)
|2
|3. John Burroughs (13-3)
|3
|4. Valley Park (10-1)
|4
|5. Festus (11-5)
|7
|6. Alton Marquette (12-7)
|6
|7. Wesclin (12-4)
|8
|8. St. Pius X (9-3)
|10
|9. Waterloo (9-6)
|9
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (10-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (10-3), St. Dominic (6-5-1), North Point (8-6), Piasa Southwestern (11-6-1), Duchesne (9-9), Highland (9-6), Breese Central (9-8-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked