Bain triples Triad's pleasure with another tight victory against Mascoutah

"He started losing his command and giving us pitches to hit," Bain said. "(Mascoutah) is a good ballteam. It's fun to compete against them and they gave us a run."

Bugger said the Knights were a bit lackadaisical against Bibb early in the game.

"We started making some adjustments in our timing," he said. "We were really stubborn at the beginning of the game, (swinging) late. His fastball had life at the beginning and I felt like we weren't getting started on time. We haven't seen a ton of velocity in a week or two, so it took us a little while to adjust. It was a perfect game to have before the postseason.”

Mascoutah grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the first against Bain on Christian Harms' walk that was followed by Brayden Knobel's triple over the head of right fielder Peetz. A wild pitch by Bain scored Knobel.

The Indians stranded seven runners in the final six innings.

"We hit some balls hard," Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. "Most of the balls we hit hard seemed to be right at one of their outfielders. We left way too many guys on base. When (the Knights) got guys on, they did a better job than us.