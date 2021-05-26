Bain triples Triad's pleasure with another tight victory against Mascoutah

TROY, ILL. — Perseverance and determination helped Triad High junior Connor Bain achieve his desired objective Wednesday.
A left-hander, Bain allowed a pair of first-inning runs but nothing else as the Knights rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Mascoutah Indians in the final Mississippi Valley Conference baseball game for both teams.
Bain also provided the deciding hit, a bases-loaded triple inside the right-field line on a full-count delivery in the fifth from junior right-hander Ryan Bibb, who had a no-hitter and nine strikeouts through 4 1/3 innings.
The triple by Bain put Triad ahead 3-2, and Brady Twyman added insurance in the sixth with a two-run double to left-center that extended Triad's lead to three.
"It was a tough day on the mound," said Bain (5-1), who yielded two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four walks and three strikeouts. "My pitches weren't always there, but I kept battling and fought in counts. ... This is a big confidence boost for our team."
The win was Triad's second in three days over Mascoutah, following a 3-2 decision on the Indians' field Monday. The Knights, champions of the MVC, improved to 20-7 overall and 9-1 in the league.
Mascoutah fell to 14-8 and 6-4.
J.D. Hutton worked the final 1 2/3 innings for Triad. Hutton worked out of a first-and-second, one-out jam in the seventh and registered a save.
"These games this week (against Mascoutah) have been really tight," Knights coach Jesse Bugger said. "Good at-bats, good plays by both teams, big pitches made by both teams. We were a little fortunate this week. The boys have been playing better. We're maturing a little bit, and I think that's what shows when you're playing these tight ballgames."
Bibb set down 13 of the first 14 batters, the only blemish being a leadoff walk to Jake Radosevich in the second. Bibb struck out Frank Derner to open the Triad fifth before Twyman grounded a single through the left side for the Knights' first hit.
Alex Peetz was then hit by a pitch and Gabe Giacoletto walked on a 3-2 pitch that initially appeared to be a called third strike. Giacoletto was headed for the Knights dugout before learning the pitch had been called a ball, and the bases were loaded.
Bain worked the count to 3-2, then sliced his triple that eluded the outstretched glove of Indians right fielder Preston Wright.
"I kept my swing nice and smooth," Bain said. "I just wanted to battle. The bases were loaded, so I tried to put one out there and contribute. I knew it was going to be a close play. The right fielder made a good effort and hustled to it, but it was a hit."
Bain struck out in his first two at-bats against Bibb, a strapping 6-foot-2, 240-pound right-hander who was blowing hitters away with his fastball. Bibb fanned the side in the first and third.
"He started losing his command and giving us pitches to hit," Bain said. "(Mascoutah) is a good ballteam. It's fun to compete against them and they gave us a run."
Bugger said the Knights were a bit lackadaisical against Bibb early in the game.
"We started making some adjustments in our timing," he said. "We were really stubborn at the beginning of the game, (swinging) late. His fastball had life at the beginning and I felt like we weren't getting started on time. We haven't seen a ton of velocity in a week or two, so it took us a little while to adjust. It was a perfect game to have before the postseason.”
Mascoutah grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the first against Bain on Christian Harms' walk that was followed by Brayden Knobel's triple over the head of right fielder Peetz. A wild pitch by Bain scored Knobel.
The Indians stranded seven runners in the final six innings.
"We hit some balls hard," Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. "Most of the balls we hit hard seemed to be right at one of their outfielders. We left way too many guys on base. When (the Knights) got guys on, they did a better job than us.
"This will help get us ready for the postseason. All the conference games we play are good games and competitive games. We play really good baseball in the MVC."