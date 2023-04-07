EDWARDSVILLE — David Barker sat helplessly on the bench Thursday after being lifted.

The O'Fallon junior right-handed pitcher had baffled Edwardsville hitters for six innings but only could watch as someone else finished the Southwestern Conference baseball game he started.

But Barker's nerves were dulled with the confidence he had that teammate Alex Tame would close out the victory.

"I was very nervous, but (Tame) did a good job out there," Baker said.

Tame finished what Barker started as O'Fallon shut out Edwardsville 2-0 at Tom Pile Field.

The Panthers bounced back after losing 5-3 to the Tigers in the conference opener for both teams two days earlier.

"It felt good after that loss on Tuesday," Barker said. "I feel like we could have won that game. It's good to get the win (Thursday)."

O'Fallon (8-2 overall, 1-1 SWC), the No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its third win in five meetings against Edwardsville. The two powerhouse programs have played each other 53 times since 2000 and O'Fallon has won 28 of those games.

"It's a rivalry, but it's about as good natured as you'll find," O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said.

Barker continued a shutout streak against Edwardsville that teammate Jack Velino started on Tuesday. Barker threw 6 1-3 innings of shutout ball before hitting his pitch limit in the bottom of the seventh after the first two runners reached base.

"You have to give Barker credit," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "He was good on the bump and gave us fits throughout the game."

If not for those two runners, Barker was in line for his first career complete game.

"I was kind of mad that I walked those two runners in the last inning," Barker said.

Barker scattered three hits throughout the game over the six-plus innings of work and struck out four. He did give up five free passes to Edwardsville hitters. Of his 103 pitches, 53 of them were for strikes.

But Bauer didn't warm up the bullpen until late, confident in his junior righty.

"The baseball coach in me probably wanted to cut him off at 90 or 95 pitches, but he earned the opportunity to get that point," Bauer said. "I don't regret it now. He's a kid who has been on the cusp of being exceptional. He's had some self-doubt and some young stuff."

Tame came on in relief and got the final two outs without incident to lock down the save.

Barker outdueled Edwardsville sophomore Joseph Chiarodo, a University of Alabama recruit who went five innings, giving up one earned run and striking out six.

Edwardsville (9-3, 1-1) was stymied by Barker's pitching, but an offense that has been known for its patient nature wasn't Thursday. In multiple innings, the Tigers had two outs in less than five pitches.

"A lot of it was his stuff, but some of it was our lack of timing and getting the pitch we wanted," Funkhouser said. "We swung at different pitcher's pitches early in at-bats and it caught up to us."

O'Fallon's offense generated just enough run support to give Barker high area-high fifth wins of the season. Sophomore Connor Blue got the first run of the game with a sac fly in the top half of the first. Senior Connor Patton sprinted home on a throwing error in the fourth inning to add some insurance.

The Tigers had a chance to tie the game late with two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.

But Barker induced a flyout before Tame came on to get a flyout and groundout to shut the door.

"That was a disappointing loss," Funkhouser said. "We didn't play the game well and it's never fun to watch that. (The) bottom line, we have to execute. We'll get better with that."

O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 0