BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field.

Despite not hitting as well as he’d like, Patton does not let it translate to his defense.

“I clear my mind when I go out to the field,” Patton said. “At the end of the day, I understand our team is winning. Even if I can’t provide anything at the plate, I can do something in the field. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t get a hit. I don’t let it affect me. I just try to perform and do what I do best.”

O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer agreed.

“I know he’s kind of frustrated offensively, but I mean he doesn’t let it bother him,” Bauer said. “He was a difference maker (Friday). It’s nice to know when the ball goes up in center and in left and really to right, too, all of them are seniors and we’re comfortable with them making the play we need to make.”

Patton began a relay that prevented a run in the first inning and helped the Panthers earn a hard-fought 3-1 Southwestern Conference baseball victory Friday afternoon over the Belleville East Lancers. The game originally was set for Thursday but inclement weather pushed it back a day.

The Panthers improved to 16-4 overall and 6-2 in league play. O'Fallon has won 13 of last 15 meetings against East, including a 2-1 win at home Tuesday.

“I don’t think our kids get enough credit in terms of learning how to compete,” Bauer said. “We’re not filled with (Division I) athletes, but we compete and we’ve done that for years around here.

The Lancers suffered their first two league losses.

“(O'Fallon) played really well,” Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs said. “They outplayed us. We made five errors on defense. We didn’t handle the ball very well. They did. They made some great defensive plays. Their pitcher pitched really well. He’s really talented out there on the mound.”

Belleville East pitcher Zander Mueth (0-3), a 6-foot-6 Mississippi recruit, gave up four hits, walked four and hit two batters. He recorded four strikeouts. He danced out of danger in his 3 1/3 innings of work.

“I mean, he’s really talented,” Wiggs said. “Zander has been on our guys all year. He limited the damage and worked out of some jams.”

Bauer is a fan of Mueth.

“Zander obviously is one of the best arms in the state if not the country,” Bauer said. “Zander has a special, special arm. It’s the reason he’s on the draft boards where he’s at. He was a little wild today and they kicked the ball around a little bit.”

Junior David Barker improved to 7-0 with the win in needing less than 85 pitches to complete the game. He allowed six hits but walked only two while striking out four.

“The goal is always to throw a complete game and get outs,” Barker said. “I was throwing a lot of strikes today. When you got a defense like we got and they’re making big plays at the plate, it always helps.”

He relied on his defense and the Panthers did not let him down.

Belleville East tied the score 1-1 when senior Joe Mendiola, who later had a double, led off with a single and scored on a single by senior Ean DiPasquale.

“I hit a fastball up the middle and waited for a hitter to get me in,” Mendiola said. “I was hoping we’d pull through, but unfortunately we couldn’t.”

With one run in and two outs, East senior Nolan Seneczyn singled to center. Patton threw a strike to senior catcher to nail sliding senior Pat Mendiola at the plate to end the inning and keep the game tied 1-1.

“I can’t really describe in words how big that play was,” Patton said. “It was extra exciting. There’s a lot of emotion in these games. A lot happened there in the first inning. We were able to take the momentum after that play into the next inning.”

Wiggs lamented what might have been.

“If we get the lead there, you never know,” Wiggs said. “With a good pticher like Barker, it’s hard to tell how many scoring chances we’re going to get. We had a shot on a close play at the plate and we didn’t get it.”

Barker said the play helped him.

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Barker said. “It makes a difference being 1-1 instead of being down 2-1. I just kept going out there and throwing strikes and letting my defense do their job.”

Bauer liked what he saw from Barker.

“I thought David was really good,” Bauer said. “This was a strong as he’s thrown this year. Obviously, he’s horse. When he’s on the mound, he’ll compete and give us a chance to win. There’s nothing I can do but give a glowing review for David today.”

O’Fallon touched Mueth for a run in the first. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore Connor Blue, who threw a complete game in the win Tuesday over the Lancers, scored senior Haidyn McGill. After hitting the next batter to load the bases, Mueth got out of the jam by fielding a grounder and forcing the runner at home before getting an inning-ending strikeout.

Barker settled down after the three-hit first inning. He allowed just three hits in the next six innings. After a one-out double in the third, Barker retired the next two batters on fly balls to Patton.

“I was seeing the ball really well,” Patton said. “That’s my role on the team. If it’s hit close to me, I’ll get it.”

Barker retired three hitters after giving up a leadoff single in the fifth. In the sixth, a two-out walk followed by a balk was erased with a strikeout.

In the seventh, the Panthers’ defense shined brightly again. With one out, senior Carson Rapp hit a ball to the left-field wall. He tried to stretch into a triple but McGill hit junior shortstop Grant Tebbe on the good relay throw. Tebbe fired the ball to senior third baseman R. J. Cole, who tagged the head-first sliding Rapp.

“That was a really big relay play there,” Barker said. “That was nice to see.”

McGill caught a fly ball to the end the game.

“It means a lot to win this game,” Barker said. “These conference games are always competitive.”

O’Fallon stranded 12 runners.

“I thought we competed well at the dish,” Bauer said. “Hey, a win’s a win. They’re a very good program. The offensive guy in me doesn’t want to leave that many on base. I hate losing more than I like winning but we earned this. We’re getting better by the day.”

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-out single by senior Jack Wade to score senior Will Millard, who led off the inning with a single.

The third O’Fallon run came in the fourth when the Lancers made three of their five errors. McGill reached on an error by third baseman Joe Mendiola. Tebbe bunted but Mueth threw wildly to first. An erranr pickoff throw by Mueth put runners on second and third. Millard drove in the insurance run with a hard hit single of Mendiola’s glove at third.

“I think wins like this will really help us in the postseason,” Patton said. “The conference games can be nerve-wracking.”

