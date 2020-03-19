Baseball players cope during school shutdown

Drake Westcott had no idea how to react.

The Edwardsvile High senior infielder struggled with conflicting emotions when he found out the high school baseball season has been put on hold.

"I was on my way to school and it popped on my phone," Westcott said. "I sat in the parking lot for like 30 minutes not knowing what to do with myself. I was super mad and super sad, but there's nothing you could do about it.

"So, I just sat there."

Westcott's feelings were shared throughout the area as all spring sports seasons came to a screeching halt in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Area schools in Missouri are closed until at least April 6. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shut down all Illinois schools until March 30 to curtail the spread of the virus.

Both the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the Illinois High School Association have left the door open for spring sports to resume once schools are back in session.

"It's definitely a little strange," Valmeyer senior Phillip Reinhardt said. "Senior year is supposed to be your best year, but there's not much we can do right now."

Illinois high schools are not banned from activities by the state association, but school districts throughout the area have halted any workouts and games to battle coronavirus.

During the school closures, Illinois athletes are not allowed to participate in any club workouts for a sport they plan to play should the spring season resume.

High school coaches in Missouri are not allowed to organize team activities.