Baseball players cope during school shutdown

Drake Westcott had no idea how to react.
The Edwardsvile High senior infielder struggled with conflicting emotions when he found out the high school baseball season has been put on hold.
"I was on my way to school and it popped on my phone," Westcott said. "I sat in the parking lot for like 30 minutes not knowing what to do with myself. I was super mad and super sad, but there's nothing you could do about it.
"So, I just sat there."
Westcott's feelings were shared throughout the area as all spring sports seasons came to a screeching halt in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.
Area schools in Missouri are closed until at least April 6. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shut down all Illinois schools until March 30 to curtail the spread of the virus.
Both the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the Illinois High School Association have left the door open for spring sports to resume once schools are back in session.
"It's definitely a little strange," Valmeyer senior Phillip Reinhardt said. "Senior year is supposed to be your best year, but there's not much we can do right now."
Illinois high schools are not banned from activities by the state association, but school districts throughout the area have halted any workouts and games to battle coronavirus.
During the school closures, Illinois athletes are not allowed to participate in any club workouts for a sport they plan to play should the spring season resume.
High school coaches in Missouri are not allowed to organize team activities.
"I've just encouraged our guys to reach out to their summer clubs and get their work in (or) go to their indoor facilities," Fort Zumwalt West baseball coach Eric Gough said. "It's more just going to their facilities for individual workouts."
Westcott and Reinhardt have tried to organize individual sandlot games to stay in shape while in their forced exile.
Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins has seen evidence online that his players are working out on their own.
Some of the indoor facilities have had an open-door policy to help the players that want to continue to work out.
Gerrion Grim, a baseball instructor at The Hitting Zone in O'Fallon, saw an uptick of business with the cancellations and when seasons were put on hold. But with recommendations to limit crowd sizes to 10 people or less, the Hitting Zone has followed those guidelines.
"It (crowd size) dwindled down as information came out," Grim said. "I'm making sure I do the right thing."
A former standout at Fort Zumwalt South and a volunteer assistant coach at St. Charles Community College, Grim has taken this situation as a learning opportunity.
"While we're in this time of high adversity and chaos and confusion, what you can do is stay ready," Grim said. "We'll get out of this as a country and we'll get back to normal, but when you get the opportunity (to play) you'll cherish it more because of the work you have put in to get back on the field."
Reinhardt has gathered with his other senior captains and has played catch in the city park to try to keep in baseball shape.
"Just trying to do a little thing," Reinhardt said.
Westcott is holding out hope that he'll get to play again this spring.
But if not, his final memory playing for Edwardsville will be leading the program to its third state championship last season.
"If the season does get canceled, I guess there's no better way to go out playing in a Tigers uniform for coach Tim Funkhouser than to win a state title," said Westcott, who has signed to play at the University of Louisville. "If this is the end, I guess I went out on a high note."