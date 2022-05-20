Baseball playoff roundup: Francis Howell Central captures first district crown since 2015

Nick Beckmann knew who he was handing the ball to in the most important game of the season.

The Francis Howell Central coach didn't care about the less than stellar record of his lefty.

"That record is deceiving," Beckmann said. "He's always gotten the ball in the first conference game and gone against another team's No. 1. He's had some tough opponents, but when he's on, he's really good."

Brayden Rubel showed just how good he is on Friday.

The junior lefty dominated from start to finish as Francis Howell Central picked up its first district title since 2015 with a 1-0 victory over SLUH.

"It feels really good," Beckmann said. "I'm just so happy for the boys. They did everything they were asked to do all season."

Francis Howell Central (23-13) will face GAC rivals Francis Howell (30-9) at 1 p.m. on May 28 in a Class 6 quarterfinal game.

"We know each other really well," Beckmann said. "We know what they're going to do and they know what we're going do. Their lineup, one through nine is really talented. We'll embrace that underdog role."

Rubel picked up his second complete game of the season, going the distance, allowing just one hit.

Senior Jayden Jones led off the sixth inning with a double before coming around to score on a balk to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead that Rubel would make stand.

Lindbergh 5, Seckman 2: Drew Politte wasn't going to let the Flyers' season end on Friday.

The senior pitcher did it all Friday as Lindbergh picked up its second consecutive district title edging out Seckman in the Class 6 District 1 final at Vianney High School.

The Flyers will travel to Marquette to take on the Mustangs in a Class 6 quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. on May 28.

Politte picked up his fourth complete game on the season, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four. The senior also paced the offense with two RBI as the Flyers pounded out five runs in the third inning.

Adam Dupont, Eli Johnson and Will Stockmann each tallied RBI in the win.

Parkway Central 13, Chaminade 12 (9): For the third consecutive game Parkway Central faced an early deficit.

For the third consecutive game, the Colts notched a come-from-behind victory, defeating Chaminade in nine innings in the Class 5 District 3 title game at Chaminade High School on Friday.

Parkway Central (23-10) will face Fort Zumwalt East (23-9) in a Class 5 quarterfinal game on May 28.

Trailing 8-0, the Colts exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning to race past the Red Devils. Despite the explosion, the Red Devils held a lead going to the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning.

Each time the Colts responded with runs to force the game to go to the ninth inning where junior catcher Sean Kang walked it off with a single in the bottom of the ninth.

Stephen Wesolich paced the offense with six RBI and a home run, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Shortstop Joe Siervo tallied 3 RBI and scored twice, going 2-for-4.

Senior Mason Seigel pitched the final four innings of the nine-inning marathon giving up one earned run on six hits to pick up the win.

Father McGivney 8, Wesclin 5: Father McGivney punched its tickets to the regional title game after a 24-hour wait, edging out Wesclin in the Class 2A Breese Central regional semifinal round.

Father McGivney (31-4) will face Mater Dei (11-18) at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the regional title game.

The game was suspended due to severe weather after five innings played on Thursday with the score being tied at 4.

After a perfect top half of the sixth, Father McGivney broke out with four runs in the bottom half of the sixth to take an 8-4 lead.

Outfielder Jackson Rodgers did much of the damage with three RBI, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a home run. Jacob McKee tallied two RBI, going 2-for-4 with a double. Nathan Terhaar picked up a home run, going 1-for-2.

Rodgers pitched six innings over the two days, giving up three earned runs on four hits before Daniel Gierer pitched the final inning, giving up an unearned run on two hits and striking out one to pick up the win.

