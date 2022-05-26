Baseball postseason roundup: Mater Dei's Robertson deals another gem; Valley Park scores late to claim semifinal berth

Mater Dei senior Tyler Robinson takes a lot of grief from his teammates about his lengthy stretching routine before games.

Now, his teammates may start following his example.

Robertson was lights out on the mound again on Thursday as Mater Dei blanked Flora 1-0 in a Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional semifinal game.

"He's so meticulous about his work, our kids give him a hard time," Mater Dei coach Jared Green said. "His stretching is one to one-and-half hours before the game. They see the results and the kids are starting doing Tyler's stretching routine."

Mater Dei (13-17) will square off with Columbia (24-7-1) at 10 a.m. in the Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional championship game.

"Our kids have battled and they just found their groove," Green said.

The Knights will be looking their first baseball sectional title. Columbia goes for its first sectional crown since 2007.

Robertson struck out 19 batters and allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The lefty has fanned 31 batters over two postseason appearances covering 13 1/3 innings. He has not allowed a run and has given up just eight hits.

"He's a gamer," Green said. "He had a hip issue middle of April that he battle through. He's such a max-effort guy who is so in tune with his body."

Green had to shut Robertson down midway through the season to let the hip heal.

Columbia beat Mater Dei 5-0 on April 16.

Valley Park 6, East Prairie 5 (8 innings): Valley Park coach Mike Menley wasn't entirely sure if his team was a final four team when the season started.

On Thursday, he was sure.

"Just amazing. No words. We didn't quit," Menley said. "We battled and this team has learned a lot on how to battle through adversity."

Valley Park earned its first trip to the Class 3 semifinal round since 2017 with a victory over East Prairie, which is located 10 miles south of Charleston.

Valley Park (19-4) will play either Springfield Catholic or Fair Grove at 4 p.m. on June 1 at US Ballpark in Ozark in the first Class 3 semifinal game.

Freshman Gavin Hubbard drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to send the Hawks to the state semifinals. Hubbard and fellow freshmen Clark Menley and Will Geary each tallied two RBI in the victory.

"It's amazing," Menley said. "These freshmen have found starting positions and stepped right up."

Hubbard got the start, going five innings on the mound before handing the ball off to senior David Rose, who picked up the win, pitching the final three innings.

