Baseball rankings - 7/3/2021

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/3/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (35-5)
|2
|2. O'Fallon (26-10)
|NR
|3. Summit (18-15)
|NR
|4. CBC (23-12)
|7
|5. Edwardsville (34-4)
|1
|6. Triad (26-11)
|10
|7. Fort Zumwalt South (23-11)
|NR
|8. Francis Howell (29-9)
|3
|9. Lindbergh (25-9)
|NR
|10. Parkway Central (15-13)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Freeburg (36-3)
|6
|2. Father McGivney (31-7)
|7
|3. St. Louis Patriots (33-5)
|1
|4. Jefferson (18-9)
|NR
|5. St. Charles West (18-6)
|9
|6. Priory (13-12)
|NR
|7. Columbia (20-11)
|NR
|8. Gateway Legacy Christian (19-7-1)
|5
|9. Affton (7-8)
|NR
|10. Westminster (19-13)
|4
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked