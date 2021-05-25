Baseball roundup: Jefferson survives in wild win over Cuba; Maplewood-Richmond Heights and St. Clair fall

Jefferson coach Robert Kuehnle didn't mind waiting a few extra innings.

The Blue Jays advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time in school history with a 4-3 nine-inning win over Cuba on Tuesday in a Class 3 sectional at Cuba High.

"It's a huge accomplishment for these young men," Kuehnle said. "To see the growth from the start of the season to now, I'm just so proud of them."

Jefferson (16-8) will travel to Kelly (21-6) on Thursday for a quarterfinal game. Kelly beat Portageville 13-5 in another sectional game.

Senior relief pitcher Daylen Whitener tossed four scoreless innings to pick up the win.

"That's hard to do, but he knew what he had to do and he pitched to contact," Kuehnle said.

Senior Dawson Jakoubek drove in the game-winning run with a double in the ninth.

MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS, ST. CLAIR FALL IN SECTIONAL ROUND

Maplewood-Richmond Heights and St. Clair saw their seasons come to an end in sectional play on Tuesday.

St. Clair was eliminated in a 4-2 loss to Springfield Catholic.

Maplewood fell to Elsberry 7-3.