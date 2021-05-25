Baseball roundup: Jefferson survives in wild win over Cuba; Maplewood-Richmond Heights and St. Clair fall

Jefferson coach Robert Kuehnle didn't mind waiting a few extra innings.
The Blue Jays advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time in school history with a 4-3 nine-inning win over Cuba on Tuesday in a Class 3 sectional at Cuba High.
"It's a huge accomplishment for these young men," Kuehnle said. "To see the growth from the start of the season to now, I'm just so proud of them."
Jefferson (16-8) will travel to Kelly (21-6) on Thursday for a quarterfinal game. Kelly beat Portageville 13-5 in another sectional game.
Senior relief pitcher Daylen Whitener tossed four scoreless innings to pick up the win.
"That's hard to do, but he knew what he had to do and he pitched to contact," Kuehnle said.
Senior Dawson Jakoubek drove in the game-winning run with a double in the ninth.
MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS, ST. CLAIR FALL IN SECTIONAL ROUND
Maplewood-Richmond Heights and St. Clair saw their seasons come to an end in sectional play on Tuesday.
St. Clair was eliminated in a 4-2 loss to Springfield Catholic.
Maplewood fell to Elsberry 7-3.
"I'm proud of our senior group and the leadership that they showed throughout the year," Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Jonathan Webb said. "I just saw a lot of growth and there was a lot of responsibility on the senior group to show that leadership and make this year their own."
Elsberry (16-6) will take on Father Tolton (14-5) in a Class 3 quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Springfield Catholic (24-5) will face Hollister (24-5) in a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Maplewood was able to chop a four-run deficit to 5-3 in the sixth.
"The scouting report on Elsberry was pretty accurate," Webb said. "They're a team that will beat you with a lot of small ball. They squeezed on us and they looked to create pressure to take that extra base."
Webb is sad to see the senior class leave, but he is looking forward to a bright future.
"I'm excited to see where our younger group takes this program going forward," Webb said. "If they really kept a close eye on the seniors and take that to heart, we'll be in a good spot."