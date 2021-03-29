Baseball season preview: Lindbergh's McGahan feels right at home behind the plate

That time on the road also forced the 6-foot catcher to mature.

"It makes you have your own responsibilities, but I think it was a good thing," McGahan said. "I had fun with it."

Though he had fun with the travels, McGahan is thrilled to be back home and in the dugout wearing a Flyers uniform.

McGahan has helped Lindbergh get off to a 4-1 start this season with a runner-up finish in the 51st Lindbergh-Mehlville Tournament.

"Not being around my boys, it just wasn't the same," McGahan said. "I was traveling by myself and I just missed the team. They're a great group to be around."

McGahan couldn't help but smile when he remembered signing in November with Mizzou.

The Tigers' recruiting class was ranked among the top 25 in the nation by multiple publications.

"That's a feeling that few people get," McGahan said. "It feels good to know that all that hard work paid off. I got to thank my parents for allowing this to happen. It was like a dream come true."

Scott said McGahan has the athleticism to play multiple positions on defense but has a hard time moving him away from the backstop.