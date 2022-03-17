Baseball season preview spotlight: Kirkwood's Macon makes any season his favorite time of the year

KIRKWOOD — Tyler Macon is a Pioneer of many seasons.

Now it’s time for the 6-foot Kirkwood High junior infielder to follow up a breakout debut campaign on the diamond.

Last fall, he also made quite an impact on the football field as a receiver for the Pioneers.

Whichever season it is, Macon is ready to go.

"I'm keeping my options open," Macon said. "It really depends on what season we're in and what works out with colleges."

The Pioneers are scheduled to open the 2022 baseball season at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Mehlville to open the 52nd Lindbergh-Mehlville Tournament.

As a sophomore, Macon hit for a .419 batting average with 13 RBI and scored 30 runs. He also stole 18 bases without being caught.

"He really likes to succeed," Kirkwood baseball coach Scott Weissman said. "He just has that burning desire and he'll do what he has to do to be ready."

A few months later, Macon displayed impressive abilities on the football field, as well. He caught 47 passes for 839 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Kirkwood football coach Jeremy Maclin initially expected Macon to make a bigger impact on the defensive side of the ball.

"I was expecting a jump and when I saw him in summer he was doing baseball, but when he came to football practices, you could see he was moving at a different level," Maclin said. "I was like 'OK, this kid can be special.' "

Though baseball and football don't share a lot of similarities, Macon said he has translated skills between each sport.

"I'm bringing that aggressiveness from football to baseball, hunting that fastball and not being afraid of anyone at the plate," Macon said. "I brought my quickness from baseball, stealing those bags, I brought those to the football field. That base-stealing instinct."

Last spring in his first varsity baseball season for the Pioneers, Macon’s role was not defined initially.

Weissman knew Macon was a special player but couldn't find a regular spot to insert him on the field until an injury to a starter at third base.

But once he got onto the field, Macon never let that position go.

"We didn't want to throw him into the fire both offensively and defensively," Weissman said. "We moved him to third base and it was like, 'Wow.' Not that it came as a surprise to us, he's a high-caliber player."

Macon’s focus this spring is helping the Pioneers improve from their 11-15 season last year, their first sub.-500 campaign since 2014.

"I'm hoping we go farther in the playoffs than we did last year," Macon said. "We want that district title."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.