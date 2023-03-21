WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it.

The ball leaves vapor trails and whistles loud enough to scorch the air after the Timberland High senior lets it fly.

But nagging injuries as a junior prevented him from letting the ball sing its full tune. His junior year wasn't anything he had envisioned.

"I was very frustrated, I wanted to be out here with my team and pitch with my team," said Hachman, who has signed with the University of Arkansas. "I missed some summer time, which hurt, but it didn't hurt as much as it did missing high school because I wanted to play for my school."

Given a clean bill of health over the offseason, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior is ready to cut loose and give Timberland something to sing about.

After seeing a video of Hachman during freshman camp before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, Wolves coach Andy Zerr knew he had someone with a golden arm.

"Along with his size, his work ethic, he's a special young man," Zerr said.

Major League Baseball agreed, listing the left-handed Hachman as the 41st-best prospect in 2023 in its initial prospect ranking this year. The list features other St. Louis-area athletes like Nazzan Zanetello from CBC (56) and Zander Mueth from Belleville East (66).

As a sophomore, Hachman posted a 2-1 record with a 0.52 ERA in 27 innings pitched. He also collected 42 strikeouts while walking 26 batters. His junior season started strong, going 1-0 in three innings pitched.

He had seven strikeouts with one walk before being shut down out of an abundance of caution in regards to his health.

"Suffered from some injuries and we were cautious with anything like that," Zerr said. "With him, we wanted to make sure he took the time to get healthy and strong again."

Getting healthy gave Hachman a chance to pitch for the United States 18-under team in the summer of 2022. In 3 2-3 innings pitched, he struck out nine and picked up a win against national teams from Brazil, Korea and Mexico.

"It was so surreal, wearing the USA on the chest and hearing the national anthem, just hit a little different," Hachman said. "It was an experience of a lifetime."

Now that he's back pitching for Timberland, Hachman’s constant battery mate since sixth grade is ready to see his friend fire his blazing fastball past GAC opponents.

"I've caught him for seven or eight years, so I know him really well," Timberland senior catcher Carson McCaleb said. "I know his pitch shape, so it's easy to get my glove there and make him as good as possible."

Hachman can't express how much he owes his friend behind home plate.

"I'm very comfortable with him behind the plate," Hachman said. "He's seen every one of my pitches. He's seen my worst bullpen and best ones. He was there when I was hurt last season. I feel like I have to have out there. He's always there, I can't thank him enough."

Though he's messed around with the offspeed and breaking pitches, Hachman's go-to pitch is an overpowering fastball that consistently hits around 96 mph and touched triple digits a few times in the offseason.

McCaleb knows what to call when he just wants to get back in the dugout.

"Most of the time, we're pretty in sync," McCaleb said. "He'll want to mess with the offspeed sometimes, but I'll just want to blow the fastball by someone and get it over with."

With all the hype surrounding Hachman, Zerr is concentrating on keeping the Wolves focused.

"It's something we have to work on as a team, to understand what's going on and make sure we don't see it as a distraction," Zerr said. "We stay focused on what's in between the lines. There are going to be a lot of hoopla, with scouts, radar guns and we have to make sure we're focused on what we can control and one pitch at a time."

For the future Razorback, Hachman isn't concerned with what the future may hold.

"I'm taking it one game at a time, don't want to limit myself," Hachman said. "I want to get out there and give my team an opportunity to win games. I'm not really thinking about college or the draft, I just want to take things in and be a high school senior and have fun."

Baseball players to watch Riley Iffrig, senior, Edwardsville Indiana State signee was a first-team All-Metro selection last season and was an integral part of Edwardsville's Class 4A state championship team. The 6-foot-3 power hitter was second on the team in most offensive categories to 2022 All-Metro player of the year Spencer Stearns. He posted a .433 batting average with a .615 slugging percentage. He collected 32 RBI with 10 doubles and three home runs. Returns to a team that is poised to make another deep run in the postseason and add to the Tigers' storied program history. Zander Mueth, senior, Belleville East Ranked as one of the top 75 high school seniors in the country by Major League Baseball. Bounced back from a season-ending injury as a sophomore and showed off his talented arm as a junior. The University of Mississippi recruit was brought along slowly after the injury and flashed no-hit stuff. The 6-foot-6 righty showed off a 90-plus fastball and a devastating breaking pitch but was limited to just 27 innings for the regional champions Lancers. In the 27 innings, he struck out 47 batters. He limited batters to a .173 batting average and posted a 2.33 earned run average and a 2-1 record on the mound. Brett Norfleet, senior, Francis Howell Multi-sport standout is playing for his second state championship this school year. The 6-foot-7 athlete helped the Vikings to a football state championship in December and is signed with the University of Missouri to play on the gridiron. Last year on the diamond, Norfleet was a key component who helped the Vikings finish third in Class 5. The power-swinging first baseman posted a .451 batting average and slugged .885 with nine home runs, eight triples and 54 RBI. Flashed the leather at first base with a .957 field percentage. Dominic Voegele, senior, Columbia A first-team All-Metro selection last season after helping guide the Eagles to a third-place finish in Class 2A. The 6-foot-2 righty posted a 9-3 record on the mound with an eye-popping 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. The University of Kansas signee had an earned run average of 1.72 and tossed four complete games while limiting opposing hitters to a .148 batting average. The versatile multi-sport athlete led Columbia with a .393 batting average and had 33 RBI with three home runs. He also swiped eight bases. Nazzan Zanetello, senior, CBC Ranked as the No. 56 high school senior in the U.S. by Major League Baseball. The slick-fielding infielder showed flashes of his immense talent every time he stepped onto the field. He batted .363 and slugged .571 with 29 RBI and one home run on a CBC team that played for a district championship. The University of Arkansas signee swiped 19 stolen bases on 20 attempts as a junior. Helped turn nine double plays from the middle infield.