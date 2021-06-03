Baseball spotlight: Castelli's delivery helps Fort Zumwalt South return to semifinal round

Andrew Castelli attacks hitters from a different angle.
The senior pitcher’s efforts have helped Fort Zumwalt South get two victories from the second baseball state championship in program history.
Castelli employs a sidearm, submarine-style delivery that he began using as a freshman.
"It takes getting used to that style a little bit, but he really rocks that submarine very well," Fort Zumwalt South senior catcher Logan Reidelberger said. "Ever since he switched to it, he's been electric."
Fort Zumwalt South (23-9) takes on Willard (25-10) in the second Class 5 state semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. The opening Class 5 semifinal pits Summit (17-14) against Grain Valley (26-8) at 11 a.m.
It's the third time the Bulldogs have advanced to the semifinal round. They won the Class 4 state championship in 2009 and finished second in Class 4A in 1996.
Castelli’s pitching has been a major part of this season’s success.
He has posted an 8-1 record and has only allowed 20 earned runs in 55 2-3 innings for a 2.51 ERA. Castelli’s 1.30 WHIP is the lowest on the team, and he's struck out 41 batters, second only to freshman Carter Cox's 52.
"That's just what he does," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. "We just leave him alone. He has been so effective so we let him roll with it. He's gotten a little better every year. It's been tremendous. We lost a few pitchers early in the year and we put a lot on his shoulders this year, and he's answered almost every time."
Castelli played as a sophomore for Zumwalt South’s varsity but didn’t pitch for the team until this season.
The 5-foot-10 right-hander started working on his sidearm motion as a freshman to have fun and because he wasn’t successful with a traditional over-the-top delivery.
"I've tried going over the top a few times and sometimes I try to mix it in while I'm pitching," Castelli said. "But everything I throw has movement on it. Whenever I do it overhand, it never moves."
There’s no point in changing now.
Castelli pitched five shutout innings in a quarterfinal victory against Parkway Central. It earned the senior his eighth victory, which is tied for second among area leaders.
He credits his teammates for the success, especially Reidelberger.
"Logan has caught some really good pitchers," Castelli said. "Ever since I started throwing like that, he's been catching me in the bullpen and has been my personal catcher. He's gotten used to that."
The Bulldogs are on a roll at a good time.
They’ve won 11 consecutive games heading into Friday’s semifinal against Willard, which finished third in Class 5 in 2019 and has five state semifinal appearances in program history but no championships.