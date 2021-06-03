Baseball spotlight: Castelli's delivery helps Fort Zumwalt South return to semifinal round

Andrew Castelli attacks hitters from a different angle.

The senior pitcher’s efforts have helped Fort Zumwalt South get two victories from the second baseball state championship in program history.

Castelli employs a sidearm, submarine-style delivery that he began using as a freshman.

"It takes getting used to that style a little bit, but he really rocks that submarine very well," Fort Zumwalt South senior catcher Logan Reidelberger said. "Ever since he switched to it, he's been electric."

Fort Zumwalt South (23-9) takes on Willard (25-10) in the second Class 5 state semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. The opening Class 5 semifinal pits Summit (17-14) against Grain Valley (26-8) at 11 a.m.

It's the third time the Bulldogs have advanced to the semifinal round. They won the Class 4 state championship in 2009 and finished second in Class 4A in 1996.

Castelli’s pitching has been a major part of this season’s success.

He has posted an 8-1 record and has only allowed 20 earned runs in 55 2-3 innings for a 2.51 ERA. Castelli’s 1.30 WHIP is the lowest on the team, and he's struck out 41 batters, second only to freshman Carter Cox's 52.