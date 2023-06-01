CARBONDALE — Neal O'Donnell already could hear the question as he cleared some of water droplets off his sunglasses.

The Columbia baseball coach was in the middle of celebrating, but he knew Reed Drabant was ready to get back to work.

"He's a baseball junkie," O'Donnell said Monday after a Class 2A super-sectional victory against Nashville. "I'm sure after we get off the bus tonight, he'll ask if he can get in the cages."

That full immersion into baseball has helped Drabant, a senior center fielder, improve his play on the field from his junior season.

A key cog in the Eagles hitting machine that has slammed its way past opponents all the way back to the Class 2A state semifinals, Drabant is planning to finish his high school career this weekend at Dozer Park in Peoria with a flourish.

"This is my last year playing Columbia baseball, being around these dudes, we've created way better relations," Drabant said. "I think we're a better team (than last year)."

Columbia (33-4) will face Chicago DePaul College Prep (24-14) at 3 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A state semifinal at Dozer Park in Peoria.

It's Columbia's second consecutive state appearance for the second time in program history, and Drabant helped the team as a super utility player as a junior when it finished third.

Fighting through injuries last season, Drabant was limited to just a .211 batting average and had five RBI.

So while he was celebrating Monday's super-sectional title at Itchy Jones Stadium with his teammates, he could hear the batting cages tempting him away.

"I was never a player who was just skillful, I had to work for it," Drabant said. "I would love to get back into the batting cages if I could."

That mentality helped Drabant blossom into a dangerous bat in the murderous lineup that Columbia features this season.

As a senior, he's one of seven Columbia batters hitting better than .300 with his .324 batting average. His 26 RBI ranks fourth on a team that has averaged more than eight runs a game.

"He got off to a really good start this season and then struggled a bit — but not necessarily with his approach; the hits just weren't falling," O'Donnell said. "I believe dropping him down in the order has taken some pressure off of him and he's had some really good at-bats for us this season."

The Eagles have scored at least one run in 68 consecutive games. The last time they were shut out was a 3-0 setback April 1, 2022, against Class 4A Edwardsville.

While his bat has helped the success this year, Drabant's flexibility has been just as important.

"Last year coming into the season he was one of the guys that could be put in different spots in order to maximize our lineup," O'Donnell said.

While he's blossomed as an outfielder, if it means he gets more innings, he'd jump at a chance to play catcher if the team needed it.

"I'm getting innings in, I love it," Drabant said.

With Columbia looking to win its first state title since 2007, Drabant and the Eagles are ready.

"We need to execute at the plate," Drabant said. "We have to get runners on and make sure we can get them in. We need (Dominic Voegele) to do what he's been doing, and I believe we'll take it all the way."