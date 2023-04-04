GLEN CARBON — The gleaming silver trophy sparkled in the passenger seat of the gator as Father McGivney baseball coach Chris Erwin prepared the field for an underclassman game.

"Champions" was the word emblazoned on the front of the shimmering cup.

It's a substantial trophy in its own right.

But it's not the only one Father McGivney wants to be hoisting this year.

"You have to stay focused on the end goal," Father McGivney senior Daniel Gierer said. "That's not the biggest trophy we want."

Over the weekend, Father McGivney took down four powerhouse programs to claim the championship of the Midsouth High School Showdown in Memphis, Tennessee, to cement itself as a powerhouse in its own right.

The Griffins (11-0) ultimately remain focused on earning the Illinois Class 2A state championship in June.

"I think that (title) starts the momentum," Father McGivney senior Gabe Smith said. "Right now, we should be pushing on the gas pedal even harder after a week like that. We're going to go somewhere and just keep the momentum as high as possible."

The Griffins won 3-2 against Munford, a 25-win team out of Tennessee, to kick off the tournament before facing perennial powerhouse Willard, which has advanced to the Class 5 semifinal round three of the last four years in Missouri.

Father McGivney passed that test with a 15-7 victory.

"I felt like it was a great opportunity to face some guys we'd normally not face, not just from different states, but locally," Father McGivney coach Erwin said. "The depth and size of those teams, we knew we'd have a battle on our hands. I thought if we could put a good showing and win a few games, it'd be a successful trip."

Father McGivney then pulled out a 9-8 victory in the semifinals against CBC.

Waiting for the Griffins after that was a team that resides just a few miles down the road — Edwardsville, the defending Illinois Class 4A state champ.

"It was just a humbling experience to play against them on the same field," Father McGivney senior Jackson Rodgers said. "To see the success they've had the past two years, it's a cool experience for the school as a whole."

Not intimidated by their bigger brothers from the north, Father McGivney used the same attitude it had in the first three games to beat the Tigers 6-4 to claim the tournament championship.

"I think the biggest strength in that tournament was being the team that was under the radar," Smith said. "I think playing with a chip on our shoulder and loose is what got us to play so well and win the whole thing."

Father McGivney remarkably is in only its fourth season as a varsity program, debuting with a 4-15 record in 2019 before the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Griffins have won more than 30 games the last two seasons, including a 31-7 mark in 2021 when they finished as the Class 1A state runner-up and a 32-5 record last year.

As surreal as the Midsouth tournament win was, Rodgers and his teammates have had a chance to digest the accomplishment and get ready for the heart of their schedule.

"It's just almost like a wakeup call," Rodgers said. "We proved to the other people what we knew from the beginning — now it feels like go time. We have that sense of urgency."

A large part of that is because the Griffins were knocked out of the playoffs last season by Mater Dei in a Class 2A regional final.

Erwin has seen the amount of work his players have put in during the offseason as a response.

"I think a lot of people had a lot of salt in their mouths from that early ending last year," Erwin said. "I thought the guys worked super hard in the offseason and I knew that if we got on a roll, and faced the right teams it'd give us some good momentum."

As glittery as the Midsouth Showdown trophy is, the Griffins know it's not the only one they want hanging up in the trophy case at the end of the year.

"At the end of the day, the goal for the year, that (trophy) wasn't up there," Rodgers said. "The ultimate goal is to win that last game and take home the big trophy."