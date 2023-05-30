Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENNETT — Julian Schenck and Brady Schenck are going to lace up their cleats for the last time for the John Burroughs baseball team Thursday.

The senior brothers have patrolled the Bombers outfield and lineup for the last four years and are looking to end their careers with an exclamation mark.

"I'm just going to keep that same mentality I've had all year and always just play the way the way I can, go out with a bang," said Julian Schenck, the Metro League's co-player of the year.

John Burroughs (26-3) will take on Fulton (19-9) in the first Class 4 state semifinal game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Baseball Ballpark in Ozark.

It's the first time since 2002 that the Bombers have advanced to the semifinal round.

"It's amazing," Brady Schenck said. "After last year, how it ended, everyone wanted to make it to state and fix that."

It hadn't really occurred to Scott Deken when it was pointed out, but after the final pitch is thrown Thursday, there won't be a Schenck in the John Burroughs' dugout for the first time in four years.

"You talk about a fantastic family, that's a fantastic family," Deken said. "Those two come in to work all the time. Whenever we're taking batting practice on the field, those two are flashing all over the field."

The two seniors have been staples in the lineup with both hitting over .350 with Julian Schenck batting .358 and Brady Schenck swatting .364. Julian has 26 RBI while Brady has collected 13.

Julian Schenck has bolstered the pitching rotation this year with a 7-0 record and 1.61 ERA in 51 innings pitched.

"In Julian, you've got such a bulldog at the plate, on the mound," Deken said. "You cannot ask more from a kid than what he gives you."

In Brady, Deken has found a Swiss army knife being able to put him anywhere on the field as well as in the lineup and knows that he'll be able to handle himself just fine.

"Brady wasn't starting a lot at the beginning of the year but he's worked his way into the lineup by being that guy we need him to do," Deken said. "Whether that's either all the outfield position or at the plate. No moment is too big for him."

While they share a household and the outfield, the two haven't gotten tired of each other. The two have shared the outfield for years and shared the same desire to win no matter each other's stats.

"We both want to win so much that it's so great to be on the field together," Brady Schenck said. "I haven't gotten tired of him."

Julian shared his brother's thoughts.

"It's been an unreal experience," Julian Schenck said. "I got to share the outfield with him the whole career. I haven't known any different. It's pretty incredible."

Once the final pitch is thrown, the two graduated seniors will jet off to college.

On opposite ends of the country.

Julian Schenck will enroll at the University of Virginia while Brady Schenck is heading to the University of California-Los Angeles. The two schools are more than 2,500 miles away from each other.

"We're going to stay close. The distance won't keep us from staying in contact with each other," Julian Schenck said. "It'll be different, but I'm excited for it."

While the Schenck brothers are hoping to end the season with a trophy, the trip was started last year with a gut-wrenching loss to eventual Class 4 state champions Southern Boone in the quarterfinal round.

"It made me want so much more," Julian Schenck said. "We had that win within reach, coming up short, we knew what we had to do this year."

After seeing John Butka lead the team last year, Deken saw the Schencks and the rest of the seniors pick up the leadership baton this year.

"(Butka) changed the culture and the expectations for going out and working hard and having fun," Deken said. "It started with him, these guys want to finish the job for themselves and him."