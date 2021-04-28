Baseball spotlight: Throneberry leaving his mark at Marquette

The 6-foot-6-inch Throneberry hit .292 with 21 RBI as a sophomore in helping Marquette to a second-place finish in Class 5.

Throneberry is making up for his pandemic-lost junior season with a huge start this time around. He is hitting .424 with six home runs and 21 RBI for the Mustangs, who are off to an 11-9 start. He is also 4-1 on the mound with a 2.66 ERA. He has struck out 34 batters in 26-plus innings.

Throneberry, who will be continuing his career at Penn State University, did not spend too much time lamenting his lost junior season. Instead, he focused on improving and getting ready for his final high school campaign.

"Some things are just out of your control," Throneberry said. "It gave me a lot of time to hunker down and develop. There wasn't anything else to do but to work out."

Thomson knew that Throneberry was a special talent while watching him play in eighth grade.

Sporting that familiar No. 99.

Throneberry was an all-state offensive lineman for the Mustangs this year and some of the lessons he learned on the gridiron have helped him on the diamond.

"That mentality from football of never taking a second off," Thomson said. "He's learned to stay in the moment for every play."