Baseball spotlight: Throneberry leaving his mark at Marquette

CLARKSON VALLEY — Connor Throneberry made a simple, but unique, request.
Three-plus years ago, as a timid freshman at Marquette High, Throneberry boldly approached coach John Meyer and asked to be issued uniform No. 99.
Meyer complied.
Now, Meyer wishes he could have gone even higher numerically for Thorneberry, who has played a key role in the Mustangs' success.
"I was sorry I couldn't give him the No. 100," Meyer said. "He's bigger than life."
An infielder/pitcher, Connor Throneberry earned that larger-than-life number with his stellar play.
"That's how Connor is, he wants to do his own thing but in a team way," Marquette assistant coach Spencer Thomson said. "He doesn't want to be flashy, I think he just likes that (No. 99) and ran with it."
Throneberry remembers falling in love with the number when he was on the field at Busch Stadium and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder So Taguchi approached him and showed him kindness.
Ever since then, he's worn Taguchi's No. 99.
"He was really nice to me," Throneberry said. "I've worn it ever since I was little and I've stuck with it."
Taguchi hit .279 during his eight-year major league career that included six seasons in St. Louis.
The 6-foot-6-inch Throneberry hit .292 with 21 RBI as a sophomore in helping Marquette to a second-place finish in Class 5.
Throneberry is making up for his pandemic-lost junior season with a huge start this time around. He is hitting .424 with six home runs and 21 RBI for the Mustangs, who are off to an 11-9 start. He is also 4-1 on the mound with a 2.66 ERA. He has struck out 34 batters in 26-plus innings.
Throneberry, who will be continuing his career at Penn State University, did not spend too much time lamenting his lost junior season. Instead, he focused on improving and getting ready for his final high school campaign.
"Some things are just out of your control," Throneberry said. "It gave me a lot of time to hunker down and develop. There wasn't anything else to do but to work out."
Thomson knew that Throneberry was a special talent while watching him play in eighth grade.
Sporting that familiar No. 99.
Throneberry was an all-state offensive lineman for the Mustangs this year and some of the lessons he learned on the gridiron have helped him on the diamond.
"That mentality from football of never taking a second off," Thomson said. "He's learned to stay in the moment for every play."
Meyer has watched Throneberry evolve, but is awed by how his senior leader has been able to develop into a standout leader in the dugout.
"He leads emotionally and by performance and I don't think people realize how hard that is," Meyer said. "He shoulders all that and you can't be more proud of that. Penn State is getting a really good one."
Throneberry will likely give up his pitching duties once he gets to college. He has learned plenty about hitting from his success on the mound.
"I know what aggravates a hitter, so if it's hard to get the timing, it's very hard to hit from my personal experience," Throneberry said. "Anything to do to mess up that timing, it's a game-changer."
Meyer is certain that Throneberry will grow as a player once he gets to Penn State.
"The reason he does so well is that everything he does is all repeatable," Meyer said. "He's a big frame kid but he's really strong. He's a good hitter and he's earned all of that. He prepares as well as I've seen. He's a highly dedicated student-athlete and he's the complete package."