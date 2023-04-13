WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Trentmann has weaved a masterful start to his senior baseball season

The Washington High senior right-hander has pitched 28 scoreless innings this season, including five no-hit innings Tuesday in a GAC Central victory against Fort Zumwalt North.

"I will say that I didn't expect it," Washington coach Dane Gough said. "But I'm not surprised by it."

Gough has seen Trentmann's fastball gain a little zip, his curveball is spinning just a bit tighter.

In five starts, Trentmann is 3-1 with a 0.00 earned run average and 46 strikeouts. He combined with teammate Gavin Matchell for a no-hitter in Washington's 8-0 shutout of Zumwalt North.

"After a lot of work I just hoped it paid off, but I didn't expect to get off to this hot of a start," Trentmann said. "I'm thankful for my teammates and thankful for the people who have helped me this offseason."

Blue Jays catcher Weston Meyer has been impressed with how Trentmann has improved through the first month of the season.

"He does a great job of balancing and keeping his arm healthy," Meyer said. "He throws harder now than he did at the beginning of the season."

As a junior, Trentmann finished with a 5-4 record and a 2.64 ERA in 53 innings pitched to help Washington reach the Class 5 District 5 final.

So Gough knew he had a solid pitcher coming back to lead the rotation this year.

"He's done a great job of developing himself on his own personal time," Gough said. "He's done everything we've asked and more."

That can be said for a lot of the Blue Jays this season.

Washington (10-5 overall, 4-0 GAC Central) already has equaled its conference victories from a year ago after sweeping both Fort Zumwalt East — a state semifinal qualifier last season — and Zumwalt North.

"I think it's a little bit of everything," Meyer said. "Our pitching has definitely improved. We're seeing the ball a lot better. Our two-strike approach is a lot better. We're getting a lot of two-strike hits this year when last year we were just striking out."

The pitching depth starts with Trentmann but is deeper than in past seasons.

Ian Junkin, Matchell and Kaner Young have registered 11 or more innings in the year and continue to push their senior leader. Junkin improved to 4-1 after Wednesday's 13-4 victory against Zumwalt North.

"They make him compete for that spot," Meyer said. "That's his favorite part. Being out there and competing for that top spot."

Gough has noticed that, too.

In the top half of the fourth Tuesday, Trentmann found himself in a bases-loaded jam and his scoreless streak in jeopardy. But Gough never entertained the idea of going to rescue his starter.

"This year, he's shown that he can pitch through it," Gough said. "He wants the baseball in the big moment. He's answered the bell all year."

As eye-popping is the scoreless streak, Trentmann said he never even considers it when he takes the mound.

"Couldn't care less, as long as we're winning," Trentmann said.

That's music to the coach's ears, who is glad to have an ace in his deck.

"He's leading the way for Washington baseball and what potential we have here and what's going forward," Gough said.

Washington 8, Fort Zumwalt North 0