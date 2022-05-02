Baseball spotlight: Walker, Georgian lead the way for surging Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — The statistical advantages of having Kannon Walker and Micah Georgian in Belleville East’s lineup are obvious.

But it’s the intangible elements provided by the seniors that also have enabled the Lancers to emerge as one of the top baseball teams in the area.

“They’re just team guys,” sixth-year Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs said of Walker, a center fielder and pitcher, and Georgian, a shortstop. “We do preseason interviews where we ask guys who they look to for leadership, and both their names came up from almost every kid on our team. They’re really positive leaders. I like that they’re the face of our team.”

That face is shining brightly. The Lancers are 21-2 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference entering a showdown against first-place Edwardsville (21-0, 6-0) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Belleville.

The Tigers are No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, while Belleville East is No. 3.

The Lancers are on a 12-game winning streak that began April 12. Two of the victories are against traditional power O’Fallon, the No. 4 large school.

Where would Belleville East be without the guidance and productivity of Walker and Georgian? Wiggs doesn’t want to ponder that question for long.

Walker is batting .405 with nine doubles, 13 RBI, a .478 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases from the leadoff spot in the order. Georgian hits behind Walker and is batting .433 with eight doubles, five triples, two home runs, 18 RBI, a .553 on-base percentage and a team-best 16 stolen bases.

“Their offense has taken a step forward,” Wiggs said. “They get on base a lot; they set the table. And then we have the Mendiola brothers (juniors Patrick and Joseph) who hit right after them. They’re both power and RBI guys. Kannon and Micah were solid defenders last year, but without them taking that next step on offense, I don’t think we would be having the success we’ve had this year.”

Walker, a fixture on the varsity level since his freshman season, hits right-handed but throws left-handed. He’s pitched in nine games, three of them starts, amassing a 4-0 record and a 0.76 earned run average, with eight walks and 41 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

“It’s been great,” Walker said of the Lancers’ sizzling season. “You don’t think about it too much, though, because you don’t want to jinx it. When you’re (21-2), you just keep playing and do what you have to do.”

Assessing his own performance, Walker said his outfield defense and pitching have been “OK.” He gives higher marks to his improved offensive output that includes a 157-point jump in batting average.

“My bat’s a lot better than last year,” said Walker, who has signed with Lake Land College in Mattoon, where he will be a position player. “In the offseason, all I did was hit. I swung the bat a lot and didn’t hardly put it down.

“(Batting first) is a lot of responsibility because if you hit, other guys believe they can hit the guy, too, and everything rolls. I just want to hit the ball hard.”

Walker has worked primarily as a reliever on the mound, relying on a mid-80s fastball, a curveball (his best pitch) and a changeup. Not only is Walker effective, but he’s ready soon after Wiggs summons him from center field.

“What makes him special is he can get ready to go into the game on the mound in about five minutes,” Wiggs said. “A lot of times, two-ways guys, you have to take them out to get them ready (to pitch). He can get ready in 10 pitches and go in, so that’s nice. The struggle with him is we want him in center field because it weakens our defense when he’s on the mound. But we’ve had some good guys who have plugged in and made it work.”

Georgian also was a varsity contributor as a freshman in 2018, playing sparingly at second base next to his brother, Zechariah, who was a shortstop. Micah was on schedule to replace Zechariah at shortstop in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic began, delaying Micah’s assignment until 2021.

“They’re different; they’re unique personalities,” Wiggs said of the Georgians. “But the one thing they have in common is their work ethic. They both bust their butts all the time. Micah is a very talented defender. Even last year, he was one of the best shortstops in high school that I had seen. He’s got a really good arm.”

As in the case with Walker, Georgian’s offense has been a work in progress. His batting average has risen 146 points from his junior year.

“I took a lot of swings in the offseason,” said Georgian, explaining that his goal was to improve his mental approach. “I would think too much up there. I used to always go up there and think about what (the pitcher) was going to throw and what was in his head. Now I just clear my mind and react to the pitches.”

Wiggs said Georgian could play college baseball, but Georgian is hanging up the spikes and glove after this spring to focus on academics and his career. He will attend Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville in the fall.

At any rate, Georgian is going out with a bang.

“Zechariah loved it here. He showed me the way and helped me become who I am today,” Micah Georgian said. “He always played shortstop and I would hang out with him in fielding practice. I liked it as well as him and it went from there.”

Both players downplay the role they have in leading the team. Walker said every player is a leader in his own way, a sentiment echoed by Georgian.

“It’s not just two people,” Georgian said. “The whole team is good at it.”

Wiggs looks at the situation through a different lens. He said neither player is an “in-your-face type of leader.” It’s more about their demeanor and actions.

“They show up in the offseason, they work, they put the extra time in,” Wiggs said. “They do the extra stuff like get the field ready for (batting practice) or put the tarp on. They’re the guys that lead the way. All that stuff, they want to do.”

