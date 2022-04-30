Baseball spotlight: With confidence soaring, Stearns helps power unbeaten Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — On paper, everything looked fine last year during Spencer Stearns’ junior baseball season at Edwardsville High.

After all, Stearns led the Tigers in batting average (.384), hits (43), home runs (five), RBI (43) and slugging percentage (.625).

Stearns, however, sensed something wasn’t quite right.

“Last year, I felt like I did well; I had a good season,” Stearns said. “But I felt like there was never a point in the season where I was locked in like, ‘I don’t care who’s on the bump, I’m getting a hit.’ I never had that last year.

“But over the last month, I’ve felt that, which was something I was really hoping for this year. I’ve found my swing. I feel great at the plate.”

Stearns, a third baseman and pitcher, attributes his uneasiness last year to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which erased the 2020 season.

“I missed out on a potential varsity season my sophomore year,” Stearns said. “Last year, being my first varsity season, it was about getting the nerves out, getting the jitters out. This year, I feel a lot more settled in. It’s a big mental thing. My confidence is high. You see the ball a lot better if you go up there expecting to hit a barrel, which is what I’ve been doing.”

Stearns is leaving last season in the dust. With a quick, compact swing, he leads the Tigers (21-0) in average (.492), hits (30), home runs (six), RBI (24), on-base percentage (.587) and slugging percentage (.869). He’s tied for the team lead in doubles with five, and he's struck out just six times in 76 plate appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Stearns homered in a school-record five consecutive games April 14-21, connecting once against Collinsville, Chicago St. Rita and Normal and twice against Alton. He was 8-for-16 with 10 RBI during the power binge.

“He had a great year for us last year,” said Tigers coach Tim Funkhouser, whose team is No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. “He’s taking it to another level this year with the consistency factor. He’s making adjustments during games and also in practices. He’s got real good power. That’s the thing that really stands out for him. The ball jumps off his bat.”

As a pitcher, Stearns is 6-0 with a 0.93 earned run average in six starts. He’s surrendered 17 hits in 30 innings, with three walks and 39 strikeouts.

Stearns doesn’t mind talking about pitching. His four-pitch arsenal consists of a fastball, curveball, changeup and, of all things, a knuckleball.

But Stearns makes it clear hitting is his preferred area of excellence. It’s where the future engineering major allocates most of his time and energy.

“I love pitching, but hitting has to be No. 1,” he said.

His secret?

“It’s all about staying compact with my swing,” said Stearns, who credits Funkhouser for keeping his swing maintained. “When my swing is long, I get under balls and start rolling over balls. Being able to stay compact helps me not only to hit the fastball hard but also be on time and hit off-speed hard as well.”

Stearns is able to work the count and has coaxed 11 walks. But generally, Stearns said he’s not interested in prolonged at-bats.

“If I get a first-pitch fastball, I’m swinging 99% of the time,” Stearns said. “I’m hitting a lot earlier in the count, which enables me to get my pitch and not work with what the pitcher gives me.”

Funkhouser said Stearns’ mid- to- upper-80s fastball and his breaking ball are his best pitches.

Stearns likes to throw the knuckleball when he’s ahead in the count.

“My curveball has been great this year,” Stearns said, calling it his “go-to pitch” he can throw it for strikes at any time in the count.

“We’re working on my changeup, and it’s been all right. My knuckleball and my fastball are working for me. I’ve been playing around with the knuckleball (for years), but I didn’t start throwing it in games until eighth grade or my freshman year.

“Early on when I was trying to throw it in games, it was hard to get control of it. Most of the time, you have no idea where it’s going. You’ve got to get a feel for where your release (point) is and where it’s going to be moving. My big thing with that pitch is I save it for late in the count. A lot of kids won’t even swing at it because it catches them off guard.”

At the plate, Stearns isn’t seeing as many fastballs as he did last season.

It’s helped him develop into an even better hitter, spraying hits in all directions. Most of his power comes on drives to his pull side in left field.

“Historically, I haven’t gotten off-speed (pitches) like this. That’s been an adjustment for me,” Stearns said. “I’m more confident in my ability. Before, I was guessing (curveball). Now I can pick up off-speed sooner, and I don’t let my hands leak out. I’m a lot more on time than I would have been previously.”

Stearns isn’t fast — “I don’t have much on the speed” — but he does have quick feet as a defender and considers himself a solid fielder at third base.

Stearns wears No. 28, the same as Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“That’s just a coincidence,” Stearns said. “It’s because my birthday is Oct. 28 that I’m wearing No. 28.”

Stearns, the son of Kelly and Cara Stearns, is evaluating college options, with SIU Edwardsville and Missouri S&T as possible landing spots.

Funkhouser can envision Stearns being a two-way player in college, too, and not just because of his physical tools.

“He’s a high academic guy, a great kid, a great student,” Funkhouser said. “He doesn’t have any blockers for success. If you tell him, ‘This is what you need to do to get better,’ he takes it in 100%. And he’s the best teammate. He’s always looking to serve others. It’s easy to think about what you need to do. He fills up his own cup and then lets it flow right into others because he wants them to do well and give them some guidance, too.”

Stearns said that’s part of being on a team.

“I think that’s huge,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen and sophomores on varsity this year. You’ve got to talk them through big-game situations. You’ve got to give them confidence. If it’s a tight game and they’re seeing me down, what are they supposed to do being underclassmen? I love being able to mentor the younger kids. I learn things from them as well.”

