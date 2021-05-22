Baughman's clutch hit propels CBC past De Smet, into quarterfinal round

CBC junior Michael Walsh gave up a first-inning, run-scoring single to Ben Davis before shutting the door on three hits in his six innings of work.

"Just a good old-fashioned game between MCC (Metro Catholic Conference) teams," Horne said. "We knew that's what it would be."

Cadets outfielder Luke Matschiner may have turned in the key play of the game when he gunned down a runner at the plate to end the first. It kept De Smet from taking a 2-0 lead.

CBC tied the game in the sixth thanks in part to three walks. Bryce Broyles had the lone hit in the stanza.

De Smet (13-17) had lost the two regular-season meetings between the teams by scores of 4-2 and 3-1. The Spartans were looking for revenge.

"We came into this highly confident," De Smet coach David Stewart said. "It was all about timely hitting, making the plays in the infield and they did that a little bit better than we did."

Stewart's seven-year run as coach at De Smet ended with the nail-biting setback. He will take over the highly successful program at Vianney next season.

CBC has won six in a row and carries plenty of momentum into the showdown with Lindbergh. Brysen Nepute picked up the win in relief on Saturday.

"I think we're happy with the way we're playing," Byrne said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.