Baughman's clutch hit propels CBC past De Smet, into quarterfinal round

TOWN AND COUNTRY — CBC seniors Andrew Baughman and Kaden Byrne cooked up the plan during an early-morning hitting session.
The two gathered in the batting cage at the Byrne residence in Chesterfield to get in a few swings hours before heading out to the Class 6 District 2 championship baseball game against rival De Smet on Saturday.
At that 9 a.m. session, Baughman had a thought as he turned to Byrne.
"I told him, one of us is going to do something big today," Baughman said.
He was wrong.
Both of the seniors came up huge at the perfect time.
Baughman delivered a game-ending RBI double in the eighth inning to lead the Cadets to a 2-1 win over De Smet in the high-powered showdown at Mike Shannon Field.
CBC (22-10) will face Lindbergh (25-8) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday. The red-hot Flyers have won 18 of their last 19 games.
Byrne got the winning rally started with a one-out single. Baughman, who has a flair for late-inning dramatics, took care of the rest.
"Just before I got to the plate, I thought about this season and all the work we've put in," Baughman said. "I couldn't let my teammates down."
Baughman didn't. He ripped the first pitch into the gap in right-center to score pinch-runner Jack Schroeder.
The drive triggered a massive celebration and dog pile as the Cadets moved to within one game of reaching the final four for the ninth time.
"He's been clutch for us like that all year," CBC coach Mason Horne said. "That kid is as tough as nails."
Byrne started the rally with his second hit of the day. He reached base in all four trips to the plate.
The cleanup hitter in a power-packed lineup, Byrne had a good feeling about the contest even though the Cadets trailed 1-0 up until the sixth inning.
Those good vibes began hours earlier.
"Sometimes we meet at my house to get a few swings in before heading to the park for (batting practice)," Byrne said. "We just felt, even then, that we weren't going to lose this game."
Baughman's hit ended a classic 2 hour, 4-minute contest that featured lights-out pitching. De Smet starter Kevin Korte was in total control through the first five innings allowing just two hits. He faced the minimum of 12 batters through the first four frames.
"I've known him a long time and I knew he'd be tough," Byrne said.
Korte left with one out in the seventh and the game tied 1-1.
CBC junior Michael Walsh gave up a first-inning, run-scoring single to Ben Davis before shutting the door on three hits in his six innings of work.
"Just a good old-fashioned game between MCC (Metro Catholic Conference) teams," Horne said. "We knew that's what it would be."
Cadets outfielder Luke Matschiner may have turned in the key play of the game when he gunned down a runner at the plate to end the first. It kept De Smet from taking a 2-0 lead.
CBC tied the game in the sixth thanks in part to three walks. Bryce Broyles had the lone hit in the stanza.
De Smet (13-17) had lost the two regular-season meetings between the teams by scores of 4-2 and 3-1. The Spartans were looking for revenge.
"We came into this highly confident," De Smet coach David Stewart said. "It was all about timely hitting, making the plays in the infield and they did that a little bit better than we did."
Stewart's seven-year run as coach at De Smet ended with the nail-biting setback. He will take over the highly successful program at Vianney next season.
CBC has won six in a row and carries plenty of momentum into the showdown with Lindbergh. Brysen Nepute picked up the win in relief on Saturday.
"I think we're happy with the way we're playing," Byrne said.