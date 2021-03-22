Beckmann debuts as Francis Howell Central's coach a winner thanks to extra-inning heroics

CHESTERFIELD — Brendan Jones and Clayton Ello really wanted to get their new coach his first win.
Jones and Ello each played central roles Monday afternoon in Francis Howell Central's 15-8, eight-inning win over Parkway Central in a Parkway Round-Robin Tournament game at Parkway Central.
The win in the Spartans' season opener marked the first victory in their dugout for new coach Nick Beckmann. It was the first Howell Central game coached by someone other than Ray Howard, who retired last spring after leading the Spartans since the school opened in 1997.
“It was a little nerve-wracking. Getting that first one out of the way is important,” Beckmann said. “To come in and battle the way these guys battled, coming from behind, that's a big win.”
Jones came off the bench to deliver the game-winning, two-run single in the top of the eighth.
“It's his first game and our first game of the season, so we wanted it,” he said.
Ello was the reason the game was in extra innings in the first place, working out of a tough jam in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Spartans' hopes alive.
“We wanted it really bad to let him get that first win,” he said. “It felt real good to get it.”
Parkway Central (1-1) lost its first game of the season after recording a 12-2 win over Festus on Friday.
“Francis Howell Central is a team that's gonna compete and go deep in the playoffs every single year,” Colts coach Scott Davis said. “We just didn't make the plays when we needed to, but we battled and competed.”
With the game tied 8-8, the Colts put runners at second and third with one out in the home half of the seventh. Ello entered the game in relief of Jeff Fearnley and struck out leadoff man Adam Kaiser, issued an intentional walk and then fanned Elijah Kjellberg to wiggle out of the precarious position he inherited.
“We talked about him as our closer,” Beckmann said. “When they had second and third and we needed a strikeout, he's a guy whose ball moves. So, he came in and shoved a little bit.”
Howell Central put its first seven hitters on base in the eighth and all seven came around to score.
Jones made it 2 for 2 for Spartans' pinch hitters in the No. 8 spot in the game when he sent a 1-2 pitch past diving Colts first baseman Cal Reynolds to give his team a 10-8 lead.
“I just wanted to stay engaged and, whenever they called me up, do my job,” Jones said. “He had to come in low release and I just tried to stay with the pitch and I took it the other way.”
Ello kept his good mojo going with an RBI single to bump the lead to three. Two throwing errors, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly scored four more runs in the frame to give the Spartans some insurance, as Ello then nailed down the win, working around a walk to record the final three outs.
“I just kept my head straight and worked out of it,” Ello said. “I didn't really get the yell into my head, just stayed in the game.”
Howell Central began the Beckmann era with a bang, plating four runs in the top of the first. Owen Nagel had an run-scoring single and Jayden Jones lofted the ball up into the wind and out of the park for a solo home run as part of the rally.
“We said, hey come out and let's put up a crooked number early and get rid of the nerves and stuff,” Beckmann said. “Some of these kids haven't played high school ball in two years.”
Parkway Central had a quick answer with five runs in the home half of the first. Kaiser smacked the first pitch of the inning over the fence in left, while Zach Amezcua and Stephen Wesolich each had run-scoring singles in the frame.
Kannon Cissell's two-out double drove home the tying run in the top of the second, but the Colts answered again in their next at-bat on RBI from Kjellberg, Amezcua and Wesolich to make it 8-5 after just two innings.
“I'm gonna tip my cap to our guys,” Davis said. “We gave up four in the first and we answer with five, and then we tack on another three. I'm really proud of the way our guys played and battled. They never gave up.”
Both pitching staffs finally settled in and tossed zeroes up on the board until the top of the sixth when Howell Central scored three runs to tie it again.
Aidan Hernandez's sac fly and a subsequent throwing error on the play scored two runs and Ryan Hoshaw was the first pinch hitter in the No. 8 spot to come through when he drilled a base hit up the middle to square the game at 8-8 and set the stage for Jones and Ello to come through at the end.