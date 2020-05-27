Beckmann lands dream job at Francis Howell Central

"We're excited about (having an alum lead the program)," Francis Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said. "It's always exciting when you have one of your own come home and coach."

Beckmann coached on the summer circuit with the St. Louis Gamers the past 10 years.

He has been an assistant coach in the Francis Howell school district for eight seasons, six at Howell Central and two at Francis Howell under Tony Perkins. Beckmann was on the Howell staff that won the Class 4 state title in 2011.

"I won a state title at Francis Howell and one of my dreams is to bring one of those back to my alma mater," Beckmann said.

Harris put all the applicants for the position through the wringer. But through four separate rounds of interviews, something stood out about Beckmann.

"The fact that he's a lifelong Spartan and wants to be a Spartan for the rest of his career, that was very exciting for us," Harris said.

Beckmann has a motto he uses called "Changing the boards." But that's not his main focus while taking over the baseball program.

"We have boards (showing the championships) in our school gyms,'" Beckmann said. "That's not nearly as important as having the kids, who leave this program to say, 'I got to have an experience that I couldn't have gotten at any other school.' If we win, we win, but every player that leaves our program, hopefully they will have that idea that there was a job to do and they did it and had fun doing it. I want good fathers, good husbands and good sons. If we do that, we'll be good."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.