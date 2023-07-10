Zander Mueth tried his best to keep the secret.

So did his father Craig.

The recent Belleville East High graduate received a phone call Sunday night informing him that the Pittsburgh Pirates would be selecting him late in the second round of the MLB amateur draft.

The 6-foot-6 inch righthander pitcher wanted to wait until his mother saw the actual selection on the TV screen. The Mueth clan spent the night with eyes glued to the MLB Network. which was broadcasting the festivities.

"We knew what would be happening, but we wanted to keep it a surprise to her," Mueth said.

Melissa Mueth was overjoyed when she visually saw the news.

But she quickly chided Zander, wanting to know why he didn't tell her sooner as he did with his father.

"She was a little bit mad," Zander said.

Once the pick was officially put on the screen live from Seattle, the site of the draft, the low-key party went in celebration mode.

"Everyone was going crazy," Zander said.

Mueth was chosen as the 67th overall pick, the final choice in the competitive balance portion of the second round.

He said late Sunday night that he would sign a professional contract with the Pirates and forgo a commitment to play at the University of Mississippi, a commitment he made in January 2021. The signing bonus for his draft slot is estimated at 1.13 million.

"You could say it's 100 percent," Mueth said of going pro.

Mueth was selected higher than some experts had projected. He was No. 83 on the prospect list compiled by MLB.com.

He brings plenty of upside to the table. Mueth possesses a fastball in the 92-94 mile-per-hour range that tops out at 97. His low three-quarter whip-like delivery draws comparisons with former Collinsville High pitcher Tanner Houck, who is in the Boston Red Sox starting rotation.

Plus, Mueth has a nifty mid-80s changeup that is a big part of his three-pitch arsenal.

Mueth loves working out in the gym and planed on putting in another eight-hour day on Monday before awaiting word from the Pittsburgh organization as to its immediate plans for him.

The Pirates have a solid minor league system and are building a strong future around pitchers. They selected LSU standout Paul Skenes as the No. 1 overall choice in Sunday's draft. Skenes is a consensus franchise-changer after leading the Tigers to the NCAA title late last month.

Mueth said the Pirates had met with him before the draft and he knew he was on their radar.

"They were one of the teams that was really high on me," Mueth said. "I definitely have confidence in the front office there."

Mueth, a Swansea resident, struck out 62 batters in 37 innings innings for the Lancers in the spring.

"I think I have a chance to develop into the best pitcher I can with this organization," Mueth said. "It's a dream, but it's just starting. I'm excited, I can't wait."