Nazzan Zanetello, CBC

A potential five-tool player, Zanetello rapidly has climbed up after a strong showing at the MLB draft combine at Chase Field in Phoenix. The …

Zander Mueth, Belleville East

A 6-foot-6 inch righthanded pitcher, Mueth's fastball has been clocked as high as 97 miles per hour. Possesses a whip-like delivery with an ab…

Gabe Smith, Father McGivney

The 6-foot-4, 220 pounder pitcher has signed to play at the University of Mississippi. He sports a fastball clocked at 90 miles per hour. A th…

Dominic Voegele, Columbia

A two-way threat and the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Voegele also can pitch although his future lies on the infield. He helped…