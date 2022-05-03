Belleville East knocks Edwardsville out of ranks of unbeaten

BELLEVILLE — Micah Georgian was going to run through any brick wall or stop sign that a coach may have placed in front of him after his hard single into the gap.

If anyone was going to stop him from standing on second, it was going to be the Edwardsville defense, and he was going to force them to do it.

"I was just going to go," Georgian said.

That kind of aggressiveness cracked the once impenetrable defense the Tigers had thrown up and gave the Lancers the window they needed Tuesday.

Belleville East knocked off previously unbeaten Edwardsville 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference clash at Belleville East High School.

Belleville East (22-2, 5-0 SWC), the No. 3 ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its first win in the last five meetings against Edwardsville.

After getting multiple chances in the first four innings to break through on the scoreboard, senior Kannon Walker led off the inning with a double to the gap before Georgian strolled up the plate. The senior shortstop blasted a single to left field and sprinted past first base.

With his speed, Georgian forced Edwardsville's hand as the throw down to second sailed wide and Walker walked home for the game's opening run.

Georgian put even more pressure on the defense, swiping third on a ball in the dirt.

"I saw it in the dirt and knew we had one of our best hitters up, so I just wanted to make his job easier," Georgian said.

Catcher Patrick Mendiola drilled a long fly ball to right field to drive in Georgian to run the Lancers' tally to 2-0.

That was more than enough for Walker and Mueth. In a series that felt more like a playoff game than a regular-season affair, the pair combined to shut out the Tigers.

"A lot of people felt pressure, but if you're good, you don't feel pressure," Walker said.

Mueth got the start and tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out five before handing the ball off to Walker.

The senior lefty picked up his fifth win of the season going the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and striking out four.

"I have the ultimate respect for them and the rest of their team," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "Zander is a special cat out there. I really thought we competed well off Zander, but against Walker, we didn't do as well getting pitches over the plate. We swung at some of his pitcher's pitches."

It's the first time the Lancers have shut out the Tigers since a 1-0 win on May 6, 2014.

The shutout snaps a streak of 79 games that the Tigers have been held without a run since a 1-0 loss to Belleville West on May 1, 2019.

"They have such a prolific offense," Belleville East coach Ryan Wigg said. "They can hit, all the credit goes to Zander (Mueth) and Kannon (Walker). They did a great job."

Edwardsville (22-1, 6-1 SWC) committed four uncharacteristic errors in the field, one of which directly led to the game's first run.

"The game sped up for us at times especially defensively but even at the plate," Funkhouser said. "We didn't stay within ourselves. It happens in baseball and it's a great teaching moment. We'll do better. Those guys will do better, they've done well all year."

Junior Gannon Burns took his first loss of the season after going five innings, giving up two runs, none earned, on six hits and struck out seven.

Due to forecasted weather Thursday, the series finale at Edwardsville was bumped up to Wednesday afternoon. Wigg knows his team has its hands full Wednesday as Edwardsville has not lost back-to-back conference games since the 2019 season.

"They're a good team," Wigg said. "I wish I could say I'm looking forward to seeing them, but we'll have to come ready tomorrow."

