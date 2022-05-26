Belleville West looks forward to regional final after 15-inning win over O'Fallon

The Belleville West and O’Fallon baseball teams emerged from a one-hour rain delay, then went toe to toe for 15 innings Wednesday.

Finally, after more than 3½ hours, West squeezed out a 5-4 victory over the Panthers in the semifinals of the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional at Blazier Field.

The Maroons snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring four runs in the 15th. O’Fallon rebounded with three runs before West secured the final out.

“It was a typical postseason Southwestern Conference matchup,” West coach Todd Baltz said. “They’re usually dogfights and they’re close games, where some of the little things matter. If the breaks go either way, they can sometimes be the difference. That turned out to be the case. Both teams were bending but nobody would break until the 15th inning.

“Two runs in 14 innings and then seven in the last one. That’s very uncharacteristic. We’ll enjoy this for a couple of days, but then it’s time to turn the page and focus on what we’ve got to do. We haven’t really done anything yet. We’ve advanced, but hopefully we have a lot more to celebrate.”

The victory sent the Maroons (9-14-1) into the regional final against Belleville East (26-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The teams split two games this season, with East winning 3-0 on May 17 and West winning 2-1 on May 20.

O’Fallon (25-8), which had defeated West twice in the regular season, lost in a regional semifinal for the first time since 2014. That year, West beat O'Fallon 2-1 in an 11-inning semifinal contest.

“Obviously, you don’t like (to lose) those games, but every time you think you’ve seen it all, something else comes along. Me being an old, crabby guy kind of prepares me for games like that,” said Panthers coach Joe Bauer, whose team placed third in the Class 4A state tournament last year.

“Props to Todd and Belleville West. I know they haven’t had the best year; they scuffled early. But those kids always play hard for him and they do things the right way. You don’t want to lose, but if you’re going to lose, I can stomach losing to Todd and Belleville West. They do things the right way. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the way the ball bounces every once in a while.”

Senior Koen Groesch’s two-run single was the key hit for West in the 15th. The Maroons also scored runs on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice.

Most of the damage was against O’Fallon sophomore Alex Tame, who was pressed into emergency service when sophomore Jake Velino was struck on his right (throwing) forearm by a single off the bat of West sophomore Jake Stedman, one of Stedman’s three hits.

“It was his first or second pitch,” Bauer said. “It hit him off the forearm, right below the elbow. His hand was in spasms and there was no way he could throw. Then we were in scramble mode. Alex Tame is a guy we have faith in as a strike-thrower, but you’re rushing him into a situation he’s not accustomed to.”

The Maroons won despite striking out 26 times. Until the 15th, they did next to nothing against O’Fallon senior pitchers Mike Larson and Danny Mack, both of whom worked seven innings.

Larson allowed one unearned run on three hits, walked two and struck out a career-high 11; Mack permitted no runs on one hit, walked two and fanned 14 with two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts.

“Larson and Mack were really, really tough,” Baltz said. “We did not put a lot of good swings on either of those two guys. In the 15th, we hit a couple of balls hard and got a couple of breaks. It ended up being the difference. Then they came out and were really aggressive in the bottom of the inning. They strung a few hits together but we were able to squeak it out of there at the end.”

Bauer lauded the performances of Larson and Mack, but wished the Panthers could have provided them more support.

“It was the best that Larson and Mack have thrown all year,” Bauer said. “Offensively, we were just a little tight. Some of our at-bats in the middle-to-later part of the game reflected that. We hit some balls well early, but the wind knocked them down. That’s baseball.”

O’Fallon outhit West 14-7. Junior Will Millard had four hits for the Panthers, while seniors Rodell Andrews and Ethan Crouse had two apiece. Junior Xavier Deatherage drove in two runs.

Maroons pitchers J.D. Kramer and Noah Emge were stubborn, too. Kramer, a senior, yielded one run (unearned) on five hits in 10 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts. Emge, a sophomore, surrendered three runs (earned) on eight hits in five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

“They were outstanding,” Baltz said. “J.D. reached his pitch count. Otherwise, he would have stayed in there longer. He doesn’t wow anybody, but he just competes and finds ways to get people out. He changes speeds; he’s not overpowering. The defense held up behind him.”

In terms of weirdness, Baltz said the game was much like one played against Belleville East in the regional semifinals in 2016. West won 6-5 in 18 innings, then defeated Edwardsville 8-4 in the regional final.

“I think we played nine (innings) until it got dark and then we came back and played nine the next day,” Baltz said of the game that year against East. “This game was similar to that. To be a part of two of those is pretty unusual.”

In addition to Velino exiting the game with an injury, the Panthers also lost senior first baseman Corey Quintal in the second inning when Quintal walked into the backswing of the on-deck hitter. Quintal lost a tooth and suffered other injuries to his mouth, then left immediately to be treated by a dentist.

“I felt bad for the kid,” Bauer said. “It was one of those freakish things that took place. In hindsight, it kind of fits in perfectly with how everything else went. Something like that is unsettling. It kind of takes your minds off the task at hand for an inning or so.”

