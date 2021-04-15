Belleville West notches win over Waterloo in Wood Bat Classic

MASCOUTAH — The familiar ping of an aluminum bat was replaced for an afternoon by the thunderous crack of a wooden bat.
Belleville West junior outfielder Koen Groesch loved the sound and thrived with a bat made from a tree instead of one that was molded out of metal.
"I was honestly just keeping a clear head and just swinging as hard as I could," Groesch said.
Groesch had two hits to pace a five-hit attack as Belleville West downed Waterloo 8-3 in the first game of the Wood Bat Classic at Mascoutah High on Thursday.
"It was something different that they put together to start the season off and I think the kids like doing these kinds of things," Belleville West coach Todd Baltz said. "I don't know how many days these kids have played. It's good to get one in the win column for these guys who missed out on their season last year."
Belleville West (1-1), the No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, notched its first win since a 6-4 victory over O'Fallon in the regional championship game on May 25, 2019.
Groesch's biggest blow was a third-inning triple. Even though the lefty knew that the sweet part of the bat was smaller than those in aluminum bats, he changed to adjust his swing.
"You have to get your hands back a little bit quicker than with a metal bat," Groesch said.
Baltz and Waterloo coach Mark Vogel were both impressed with how their teams handled themselves with the wooden bats.
"I was a little surprised with how many balls were hard hit," Vogel said. "It's a nice change of pace especially early on in the year."
The concept was the brainchild of Mascoutah coach Don Eddy. The inaugural classic is a round-robin affair involving Mascoutah, Waterloo, Belleville West and Granite City. It will continue through Saturday.
"I think it helps the pitchers out a little bit, it's a little harder to hit with the wood bats," Baltz said. "Even though we had a few hard-hit balls on both sides."
Belleville West starting pitcher John Sweeney gave up one run on two hits over four innings to record the win.
"He looked really good today and he started off strong and kept his pitch count down," Baltz said. "He's off to a great start and when we get into the conference season, he'll be one of our go-to guys."
Waterloo (0-3) was missing several starters, who are competing in other sports including football. But Vogel refused to use that as an excuse for the slow start.
"Belleville West beat us today," Vogel said. "We've got some young kids in the lineup who are getting some good experience at the varsity level. It's going to help when they come back. But the guys have to understand that it's not about the guys who are not here - it's about the guys who are here."