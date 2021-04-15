Belleville West notches win over Waterloo in Wood Bat Classic

Baltz and Waterloo coach Mark Vogel were both impressed with how their teams handled themselves with the wooden bats.

"I was a little surprised with how many balls were hard hit," Vogel said. "It's a nice change of pace especially early on in the year."

The concept was the brainchild of Mascoutah coach Don Eddy. The inaugural classic is a round-robin affair involving Mascoutah, Waterloo, Belleville West and Granite City. It will continue through Saturday.

"I think it helps the pitchers out a little bit, it's a little harder to hit with the wood bats," Baltz said. "Even though we had a few hard-hit balls on both sides."

Belleville West starting pitcher John Sweeney gave up one run on two hits over four innings to record the win.

"He looked really good today and he started off strong and kept his pitch count down," Baltz said. "He's off to a great start and when we get into the conference season, he'll be one of our go-to guys."

Waterloo (0-3) was missing several starters, who are competing in other sports including football. But Vogel refused to use that as an excuse for the slow start.