BELLEVILLE — Jake Stedman succinctly described what the Belleville West Maroons desire to do in the postseason.

“We want to break some hearts,” said Stedman, a junior. “We always want to beat somebody who’s ranked ahead of us.”

So far, mission accomplished.

The Maroons (15-16) upset the Belleville East Lancers 3-2 in a Class 4A Belleville East Regional semifinal baseball game on a windy Thursday afternoon.

“This was a typical crosstown rivalry game,” Belleville West coach Todd Blatz said. “It was close. I told them if we kept it close, we’d find a way to come out a winner. I told them if they believed in themselves, good things would happen. We had one big inning and that was the difference.”

Belleville West advanced to play O’Fallon on Saturday for the regional championship.

“We beat them last year and we can do it again,” Stedman said. “We’re ready to play.

Senior Brody O’Donnell (4-0) picked up the victory in relief with a superb outing. He retired all 12 batters he faced.

“This win means a lot to us,” O’Donnell said. “On paper, nobody expected us to come in here and win. I knew that we all knew we were going to win. That’s all that matters. Now we get to play against O’Fallon.”

Not content to just show his skills on the mound, O’Donnell did some major damage with his bat. He smacked his first triple of the season to score two runners.

“Triples are cool, yeah,” O’Donnell said.

That big hit and those two runs proved to be enough to send the Lancers home.

“He’s a dog,” Stedman said. “He works hard every day. He’s got heart. He’s always working on his craft. He’s a good player.”

Belleville East finished 21-14. The Lancers won both regular season games against Belleville West, 1-0 and 8-2.

“We played a close game with West like we always do,” Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs said. “Playoff games with West are always close. They are well coached and they play hard.”

The Lancers had their chances. They stranded eight runners in the first three innings against Maroons senior starter Brayden Biggs.

“We were just one big hit away from breaking things open," Wiggs said. "A three-, or four- or five-run inning and everything is different. Give credit to Biggs. He did a good job battling on the mound and keeping us from scoring more runs.”

However, Belleville East managed just two runs.

In the second inning, senior Joe Mendiola walked with two outs and the sacks full. Biggs struck out senior Pat Mendiola to wriggle out of the jam.

Lancers senior Ean DiPasquale drew a bases loaded walk with one out. Again, Biggs held his ground. He thwarted the Belleville East uprising with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice ground out.

“That was a good thing for us,” Baltz said. “We were able to limit the damage to just one run in each of those innings. They could have broke it open with a big hit. He kept us in the game.”

Meanwhile Belleville East senior starter Zander Mueth, who will play in college at Mississippi, was mowing down Maroons hitters. Through five innings, he allowed just an infield single and Texas Leaguer to short left.

The Maroons broke through in the sixth inning. Senior Nick Muskopf drew a one-out walk. Stedman hit a double to drive in Muskopf and put Belleville West on the scoreboard.

“He was down 0-2,” Blatz said. “He put a good swing on one and went the other way. He didn’t try and do too much. That got things going and maybe woke us up a little bit.”

Stedman remained steady in the batter’s box.

“I got a strike call that I didn’t like,” Stedman said. “I just kept my composure and drive it the other way. I got a pitch I could do that with.”

Mueth hit Biggs. After a strikeout, O’Donnell came to hit. The right-handed hitting O’Donnell smack a triple to right center to clear the bases for the game-winning hit.

“Two outs and I knew I had to do a job,” O’Donnell said. “It was getting late. I was sitting on a fastball and I got it. We didn’t chase pitches. We made him come to us.”

Blatz agreed.

“We took what we were given,” Blatz said. “He’d been living away, away, away the whole game. To get up on the plate and expect the ball away and then drive it that way, those two guys did that for us. It made a big difference.”

After Mueth hit a batter, he exited and senior Owen Kelly came in and got a strikeout to get out of the inning.

“Zander did great,” Wiggs said. “He had a great season for us. He was still throwing hard there. Owen is a guy we trust and we brought him in.”

O’Donnell entered the game to start the fourth inning to relieve Biggs, who allowed six hits and five walks to go along with six strikeouts. O’Donnell said he expected to get into the game at some point.

“I knew I was coming out of the bullpen,” said O’Donnell, who started the game in right field I came in from the field and coach told me to go to the pen and get ready. I didn’t expect to throw as many innings as I did.”

Baltz had confidence in O’Donnell.

“In the second half of the year, he’s come in and shut teams down,” Blatz said. “He closed out a game against Alton. He’s been money here late in the season.”

O’Donnell faced 12 Lancers, and none reached base.

“That’s hard to do against anybody,” Blatz said. “He was on his game today.”

Wiggs concurred.

“No doubt, Brody did great,” Wiggs said. “And he got a big hit, too.”

O’Donnell had great command and uses his pitches to keep the Lancers off balance.

“I felt great,” O’Donnell said. “It’s hard to hit a baseball. I just threw it. I left my defense play behind me. My catcher (junior Jon Jenkins) called a great game. My slider was working. My changeup was my main pitch today. I got a lot of weak contact and a couple swings and misses there at the end.”

O’Donnell struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended on a ground out to shortstop.

“This was just great,” Stedman said. “We knew we were not the favorites to win this game. We came out and played baseball. Nobody within 100 miles would have picked us to win today. We just always fight to the end. We definitely got heart.”

Blatz is glad to see his Maroons still alive in the postseason.

“We talk a lot about how you finish the season,” Blatz said. “That’s what matters. Nobody remembers all the stuff that happened in March and April. That’s all forgotten. We’ll be ready Saturday. We know O’Fallon is a tough ballclub. I want the kid to enjoy this. I told them you only get to do this a couple of times in your life. Slow down. Breathe. And take it all in.”