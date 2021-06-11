Big first inning propels Freeburg past Columbia for sectional crown

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Hayden Ott knew he needed to give his offense an early pick-me-up.
Teetering on the edge of squandering a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning, the Freeburg senior catcher delivered a big two-out, two-run single that fueled a five-run frame and helped send the Midgets on their way to an 11-1 win over Columbia in the Class 2A Sectional 7 final Friday afternoon at Eagleview Elementary School.
“I was fired up. I got on first base and I let them (teammates) hear it,” said Ott, the Midgets' No. 5 hitter. “We love to score a lot of runs early. One through nine, we can swing it. So, as soon as I got that hit, I knew we were going to keep it going.”
Freeburg (33-3) advances to face Harrisburg (26-1) in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at SIU Carbondale's Itchy Jones Stadium.
“All we've been thinking about all season is state,” Ott said. “Going to Carbondale and playing under the lights is going to be a lot of fun. We're hoping to get another win there and keep going.”
Freeburg will be making its first super-sectional appearance since 2016 and will be doing so as winners of 12 games in a row and 29 of its last 30.
“They're on it. I could talk until I'm blue in the face, but I don't have to tell these guys anything,” Midgets coach Drew Gericke said. “You have to be complete to be this far in the postseason. All the credit goes to my kids. They worked their tails off. They want to be great, not just good.”
Columbia (20-11), which had won five games in a row and eight of nine coming in, saw its deepest run since 2018 end with a third loss this season to its Cahokia Conference rival.
“We were playing really good baseball coming into today's game,” Eagles coach Neal O'Donnell said. “We had a lot of distractions early in the season. We had guys playing basketball, we had guys playing football, we had guys playing soccer. So, we got off to a really slow start. We thought we had the capability of being a good team and, as the season progressed, I was really happy with our play.”
The Midgets put runners at second and third with one out to start the game, but a fielder's choice ground out by cleanup hitter Eli Hill threatened to end the scoring threat.
That's when Ott came through by smashing the first pitch he saw from Columbia starter Adam Wibbenmeyer (3-5) just in front of a diving Sam Bonaldi in center for a 2-0 lead.
Two more singles loaded the bases for Will Frerking, who cleared them with a double to the gap in left-center to make it 5-0.
“In any game, that's good. But in the postseason, you can take a deep breath and settle into the ballgame,” Gericke said.
The Midgets' fourth straight hit and sixth of the first inning chased Wibbenmeyer from the game in favor of reliever Dom Voegele after just two-thirds of an inning.
“The plan was to ride Wibb as long as we could and then bring Dom in, but it was obviously a little bit sooner than we wanted there,” O'Donnell said. “The first inning, that ball to Bonaldi that he dove for, if that's maybe five feet in front of him where it drops, he might have a play at the plate. Or if it's another two or three feet, he catches it and that might change the way that inning looks.”
Columbia scratched across a run in the third when Matt Howard singled and moved to second when the ball got away in the outfield. Courtesy runner Kyle McConachie moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Drew Graves.
But Freeburg answered right back with a three-run fourth highlighted by Hill's two-run triple and another run-scoring single by Ott that pushed the lead to 8-1.
To that point, all eight of the Midgets runs had scored with two outs.
“Two-out hits are huge in the postseason,” Gericke said. “The guys that made the swings on them battled. There wasn't an easy at-bat.”
Freeburg plated another three runs in the fifth with Jacob Blomenkamp and Colin Brueggemann providing RBI singles and another run scoring on an error.
It was then up to Midgets starter Lane Otten (7-0) to keep the Eagles off the board in the home half of the fifth to bring the game to a conclusion due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Things didn't look like they would be coming to an end when Columbia put runners at second and third with one out, but Otten was able to coax a pair of groundouts to end the game and find himself at the bottom of a winning dogpile near the mound.
“I'll take that any day,” the sophomore right-hander said. “It was amazing. It felt so good.”