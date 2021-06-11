Big first inning propels Freeburg past Columbia for sectional crown

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Hayden Ott knew he needed to give his offense an early pick-me-up.

Teetering on the edge of squandering a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning, the Freeburg senior catcher delivered a big two-out, two-run single that fueled a five-run frame and helped send the Midgets on their way to an 11-1 win over Columbia in the Class 2A Sectional 7 final Friday afternoon at Eagleview Elementary School.

“I was fired up. I got on first base and I let them (teammates) hear it,” said Ott, the Midgets' No. 5 hitter. “We love to score a lot of runs early. One through nine, we can swing it. So, as soon as I got that hit, I knew we were going to keep it going.”

Freeburg (33-3) advances to face Harrisburg (26-1) in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at SIU Carbondale's Itchy Jones Stadium.

“All we've been thinking about all season is state,” Ott said. “Going to Carbondale and playing under the lights is going to be a lot of fun. We're hoping to get another win there and keep going.”

Freeburg will be making its first super-sectional appearance since 2016 and will be doing so as winners of 12 games in a row and 29 of its last 30.