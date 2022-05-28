Bjorn settles in, Bonczkowski connects as Lindbergh defeats Marquette to reach final four

CHESTERFIELD — Marquette appears to bring out the best in Lindbergh junior left-hander Dane Bjorn.

The 6-foot-2 hurler flirted with his second consecutive no-hitter against the Mustangs, but settled for a victory Saturday as the Flyers won 10-2 in a Missouri Class 6 state quarterfinal at Marquette High.

Bjorn didn’t allow a hit until Marquette senior Evan Fitzgerald had a one-out single in the seventh. Bjorn then walked junior Sean Keegan and was relieved by senior Kirk Smith, who permitted a single to junior pinch-hitter Jack Lally that loaded the bases. Smith then fanned the final two hitters.

“I didn’t really think about it,” Bjorn said of another possible no-no against the Mustangs. “I had some trouble finding the zone early on, so I wasn’t really thinking about not giving up any hits. I got notified later in the game, and honestly, that probably jinxed it a little bit.”

Lindbergh (20-15), which advanced to the final four for the first time since 2016 when it was in Class 5, will play Blue Springs South (25-10) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at US Baseball Park in Ozark. Blue Springs South defeated Kickapoo 4-3 in another quarterfinal in Springfield.

Bjorn (5-3), a University of Tennessee recruit, allowed two runs (one earned) in the first inning. He walked one and hit two batters in the inning, falling behind 2-0 on a bases-loaded throwing error.

But Bjorn settled down, retiring 13 straight hitters from the first until the fifth. He finished with four walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

“I had trouble with the mound in the first inning. It’s a pretty big hill,” Bjorn said. “After that, I had to adjust and figure it out. I feel like I did a pretty good job of that. Then in the seventh inning, some calls didn’t go my way. I just tried to battle through it.”

Bjorn’s no-hitter against Marquette came April 19 at Lindbergh in a Suburban Conference Yellow game, when he walked three and struck out 16. Bjorn wasn’t as sharp this time around, but still plenty effective.

“I found my off-speed (pitches) later in the game,” Bjorn said. “The first inning, I tried to attack with fastballs. It wasn’t working out. But I got locked in and felt a lot better after we got some runs.”

The Flyers quickly wiped out their 2-0 deficit with three runs in the first against Mustangs' junior right-hander Warner Lenahan, as senior Zane Roos had an RBI double and senior Will Stockmann had a two-run single.

Lenahan exited after issuing three consecutive one-out walks in the second. Junior Nick Bonczkowski then greeted junior reliever Russell Graves with a grand slam to left on a 2-2 curveball that made it 7-2.

“He left it hanging right down the middle,” Bonczkowski said. “I did not think it was gone whatsoever. All day, the wind was blowing in. I didn’t think about it going out. I saw it and I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I was shocked. … It was a good momentum swing for us.”

Senior Luke Melton’s two-run single and Roos’ RBI single in the third all but sealed the outcome for Lindbergh.

“After that third inning, it felt like we were going uphill a little bit more than we wanted to,” Marquette coach John Meyer said. “I suppose the ball looks a little smaller when it’s coming in there. Credit to their guy on the mound. (Bjorn) did what he did. He’s done it a lot this year. He’s done it to us before.”

The Flyers finished with seven hits against three pitchers. Their Nos. 1 through 3 hitters — senior Chris Ammons, Melton and Roos — were on base nine times.

“I can’t say enough about the poise and resiliency of the team, and Dane especially after the first,” said Lindbergh coach Darin Scott, whose roster includes 16 seniors. “He really locked it down after the first inning. With the response of our offense … they got it done in the first to get us on top and we didn’t look back from there.”

Last year, the Flyers lost to CBC 3-2 in the quarterfinals. The Cadets scored two seventh-inning runs to eke out the win.

That made Lindbergh’s victory over Marquette especially sweet, particularly for Bonczkowski. His older brother, Mitchell, was a senior on the team last season and endured the heartbreak. Mitchell and other players from that group were in attendance Saturday, joining in the celebration with the current team.

“It’s good that we were able to get through this,” Nick Bonczkowski said. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve dreamed about this ever since Coach said I made varsity. I didn’t think we would be in this situation. We started off rusty. I didn’t think we were going to bounce back after a tough regular season.

“But we’ve figured out what we need to do. Now we just need to execute it in the final four.”

Scott called Bonczkowski’s grand slam “huge.” It had the Mustangs fighting an uphill battle for the remainder of the game.

More than that, Scott said, Bonczkowski has proven to be a gamer and clutch hitter in his first season on the varsity club.

“The kid has ice water running through his veins,” Scott said. “He doesn’t get caught up a situation and just keeps taking his swings. He barreled it up and it came in a huge spot for us.”

The Mustangs (19-14) were seeking to reach the final four for just the second time; they placed second in Class 5 in 2019.

“All credit to Lindbergh in every way possible,” Meyer said. “(Bjorn) settled down and did a great job. We had the bases loaded twice (the fifth and seventh) and stranded some guys. But I can’t be more proud of my guys because of how they’ve dealt with everything and overcame a lot to get to this point. It’s quite an achievement.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.