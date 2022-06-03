Bjorn throws gem but Lindbergh falls to Blue Springs South in Class 6 semifinal

OZARK — Darin Scott knows baseball can be a cruel sport.

The Lindbergh coach watched his team crush the ball multiple times right at Blue Springs South players on defense.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, made something out of what looked like almost nothing.

"They score on a flare and hit a seeing-eye ground ball, and we barrel up four balls and we've got nothing to show for it," Scott said. "That's baseball. It's not always a fair game."

Lindbergh came up just short Friday in a 2-0 loss to Blue Springs South in a Class 6 semifinal at U.S. Ballpark.

The Flyers (19-16), who last played a state semifinal in 2016, will play in the tournament's third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"They had some hard-hit balls that were outs and then some soft (hit) balls that landed," Lindbergh junior pitcher Dane Bjorn said. "That's baseball. We had some hard-hit balls that didn't seem to find a hole."

Blue Springs South (26-10) will play in its first state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Flyers got a supreme performance from Bjorn. The University of Tennessee commit went the distance, striking out 11 batters while giving up two runs on six hits.

"He's been outstanding all year long," Scott said. "He battled and gave us a chance to win."

Bjorn gave up two hits in each the third and fifth innings that scored the game's only two runs.

Facing Bjorn was another future SEC pitcher in Trenton Roehler. The University of Missouri commit for Blue Springs South was just as dominant, going 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up no runs on two hits.

"He got stronger as the game went on," Blue Springs South coach Ben Baier said. "Everyone was really amped up. When you play down here, you get amped up early. I thought after inning two he really calmed down and found his groove."

Lindbergh hammered the ball four times in the sixth inning, twice right at a Blue Springs South player.

A third time, Jaguars center fielder Jordan Austin robbed the Flyers of an extra-base hit.

"We barreled four balls up in the sixth inning that should have been hits but only one was," Scott said. "Give credit to their outfielder. They made two outstanding plays."

While the outcome wasn't what the Flyers wanted, Scott pointed to the accomplishments they made after sitting 11-13 more than midway through the season.

"Just making it to the state final four is nothing to sneeze at," Scott said. "We put ourselves in a position to be in that state championship game, but it wasn't meant to be."

