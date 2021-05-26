Blassingame splits time on the track and diamond for St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Jacob Blassingame hasn't had a lot of free time this spring.
But you won't hear the St. Charles West junior complaining.
For the past three months, Blassingame has been putting in dual work competing at a high level in both baseball and track and field.
"We have baseball practice for about three hours after school," Blassingame said. "After that, I would run home, get my shorts and shoes and go through track practice until around 8 p.m. Then I make dinner, before either going to work or doing homework. That's been my nightly routine for the past few months."
All of that painstaking work has paid off for Blassingame, who is making deep postseason appearances in both sports.
On Tuesday, St. Charles West's baseball team earned its first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2004. West (18-5) is scheduled to travel to Blair Oaks (26-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday for the right to play in the Class 4 state semifinals.
Blassingame then is scheduled to compete in three running events Friday in the Class 4 boys track and field state meet in Jefferson City.
"He's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around," St. Charles West baseball coach Nuru Allen said. "He almost works too hard. He's a very dedicated individual and is one of those kids who, if he starts something, he wants to finish it."
The junior is an outfielder for the Warriors baseball team and has appeared in five games as a relief pitcher.
On the track, Blassingame qualified in both the 3200- and 1600-meter races and is a member of West's qualified 3200-meter relay team.
While there hasn't been a conflict for his services, Blassingame had a plan in his head if there was.
"I would have run my races, and ideally after my last race, hopped in the car and change in the car and play baseball," Blassingame said.
The junior always had an affinity for baseball, playing for as long as he can remember.
But his talents on the track are hard to ignore.
"He's a great runner and a tremendous cross country runner," Allen said. "He made a commitment to baseball and that's what he's going to do, but I had to tell him that he had a bright future running and I didn't want baseball to slow him down for what his dreams can be."
Blassingame's personal best in the 3200 is 9 minutes, 48.80 seconds. Such a performance in Jefferson City should be a medal contender.
He said he knows his time on the diamond probably will come to an end when he graduates from high school.
"Just because of my level with running, I'll probably focus on running in college," Blassingame said. "I'm doing baseball for enjoyment, but in college, I'll probably have to give that up."
Blassingame has meshed well with both teams and the myriad of personalities on both teams.
"It's been pretty cool," Blassingame said. "We've got a lot of people on the track team that played baseball in the past. This is the first year playing with a lot of these guys on the baseball team, but it's a really good atmosphere to motivate and push each other to be better."