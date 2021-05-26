Blassingame splits time on the track and diamond for St. Charles West

The junior is an outfielder for the Warriors baseball team and has appeared in five games as a relief pitcher.

On the track, Blassingame qualified in both the 3200- and 1600-meter races and is a member of West's qualified 3200-meter relay team.

While there hasn't been a conflict for his services, Blassingame had a plan in his head if there was.

"I would have run my races, and ideally after my last race, hopped in the car and change in the car and play baseball," Blassingame said.

The junior always had an affinity for baseball, playing for as long as he can remember.

But his talents on the track are hard to ignore.

"He's a great runner and a tremendous cross country runner," Allen said. "He made a commitment to baseball and that's what he's going to do, but I had to tell him that he had a bright future running and I didn't want baseball to slow him down for what his dreams can be."

Blassingame's personal best in the 3200 is 9 minutes, 48.80 seconds. Such a performance in Jefferson City should be a medal contender.

He said he knows his time on the diamond probably will come to an end when he graduates from high school.